Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Royal Schiphol Group N.V.: Schiphol in 2025: quieter aircraft, more satisfied travellers and solid financial results

2025 Annual Results Royal Schiphol Group

• Schiphol keeps the Netherlands moving, connecting people and transporting goods with 300 destinations worldwide, of which 124 intercontinental. In 2025, there were 477.552 flights to and from Schiphol (+1% compared to 2024), and 68.8 million travellers (+2.9% compared to 2024).
• At Eindhoven Airport there were 39,893 flights (+1% compared to 2024) and almost 7 million travellers (+2% compared to 2024). At Rotterdam The Hague Airport there were 16,576 flights (+2% compared to 2024) and 2.4 million travellers (+5% compared to 2024).
• Schiphol introduced a new strategy and Master Plan including an ambitious investment programme, and launched a new brand identity.
• Schiphol achieved its highest passenger satisfaction in years, with an average annual score of 3.84 (on a scale of 5).
• Schiphol has become quieter due to the introduction of higher airport charges for noisy aircraft: in April 2025. 32.6% of the aircraft that operated between April and December 2025 fell into the two quietest tariff categories, an increase of almost 8.8% compared with last year.

• Schiphol invested 1.056 million euros in overdue maintenance and the renewal and improvement of the airport.
• Positive underlying net result: 550 million euros.
• Negative cash flow after CAPEX and other investments: 22 million euros.

"2025 was an important year for Schiphol Group. With our new strategy, new airport charges and a master plan, we are working towards a quality airport that is in balance with its surroundings. In 2025, we already saw the first promising results of this approach. Aircraft operating to and from Schiphol are becoming quieter, we have been working hard on overdue maintenance and working conditions for employees, parts of our airport have been renewed, and passenger satisfaction reached its highest level in years. We look back on good operational performance and the successful facilitation of the NATO Summit. Through our network of airports, we contribute to the resilience and broad prosperity of the Netherlands."

CEO Pieter van Oord

"Schiphol is financially robust, and it is essential that it is kept that way. We are investing more than ever in the quality of our airport, so that we can restore Schiphol to the top three quality airports in Europe. At the same time, Schiphol must remain affordable for airlines and travellers, ensuring that we continue to connect the Netherlands with the world in an efficient way. That is why we carefully seek the right balance between our charges and our investments."

CFO Robert Carsouw

Read full press release:
https://news.schiphol.com/schiphol-in-2025-quieter-aircraft-more-satisfied-travellers-and-solid-financial-results/

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.