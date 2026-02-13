Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - SeoProfy today announced the launch of a transparency-first SEO delivery model that provides clients with shared documentation, clear task ownership, and a live view of priorities and completed work across technical SEO and content initiatives. The model is available immediately for new and existing engagements.

The announcement coincides with the agency's expanded partner coverage to 45 countries, supporting organizations operating across multiple languages and regions. The agency said the expanded coverage strengthens its ability to support market-specific execution through regional partner availability and multilingual workflows.

According to SeoProfy, the transparency-first model is designed for teams that want clearer alignment between strategy and implementation, especially across multi-stakeholder environments where SEO workstreams are distributed across internal and external contributors. Additional details are available at the company's website.

"Transparency is not a slogan for us - it's an operating standard," said Victor Karpenko, CEO of SeoProfy. "We've formalized a delivery model that makes collaboration, documentation, and accountability part of day-to-day operations so clients can track how work is scoped, executed, and reviewed."

What the transparency-first model includes

According to the company, the model includes:

Structured onboarding and alignment to confirm goals, constraints, target markets, and workflows

Coordinated technical and content execution aligned to a shared roadmap

Shared project visibility through plans, work logs, and status updates maintained in client-accessible systems

Tool-supported prioritization using internal workflow tooling to organize signals and support decision-making

The company said the model complements its multilingual delivery capabilities, with support for organizations operating in 15+ languages across markets where the company maintains partner coverage.

About SeoProfy

SeoProfy is an international digital marketing company specializing in organic growth, content optimization, and multilingual SEO for e-commerce, IT, and regulated industries. With team presence across North America and Europe, SeoProfy supports organizations in more than 15 languages through collaborative workflows and a transparency-focused delivery approach.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283702

Source: Seoprofy