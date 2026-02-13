Resurs Holding AB (publ): Resurs Holding Year-end Report January-December 2025

1 January-31 December 2025

Lending to the public amounted to SEK 39,104 million (39,903).

The year was impacted by non-recurring items totalling SEK -308 million, mainly driven by an impairment of previously capitalised IT development of SEK -326 million in Q1. In Q4, a positive effect of SEK 19 million arose following clarification from the Norwegian Tax Administration.

Operating income increased 5% and amounted to SEK 3,748 million (3,563).

C/I before credit losses was 58.3% (48.6%) and excluding items affecting comparability 50.0% (43.9%).

The credit loss ratio decreased to 3.0% (4.0%).

Operating profit increased to SEK 366 million (261), and excluding items affecting comparability SEK 674 million (439).

The Total Capital Ratio increased and amounted to 19.7% (16.3%).

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increased and amounted to 16.1% (13.9%).

* Certain performance measures provided in this report have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the capital adequacy rules, meaning that they are alternative performance measures. Calculations and reconciliation of these performance measures against information in the financial statements are provided on the website under "Financial reports." Definitions of performance measures are provided on the website.

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, the Group had 759 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 39.1 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen.

