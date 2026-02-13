First Camp Group AB: First Camp Group Year End Report 2025

First Camp more than doubles revenue in the fourth quarter - adjusted for the effects of acquisitions (pro forma), quarterly revenue increases by ten percent.

Fourth quarter 2025 (same quarter last year in brackets)

Revenue of SEK 268.1 million (118.8)

Pro forma revenue increased with 10% compared to Q4 2024

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.0 million (6.3)

EBIT of SEK -44.1 million (-107.9)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -149.4 million (-81.6)

During the quarter, 15 destinations were acquired and two destinations were obtained through shareholder contributions, with a combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 680 million

January - December 2025 (same period last year in brackets)

Revenue of SEK 1,580.8 million (1,266.9)

Pro forma revenue increased with 6% compared to full year 2024

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 591.0 million (526.9)

EBIT of SEK 253.3 million (148.7)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 140.3 million (65.6)

During the period, 17 destinations were acquired and two destinations were obtained through shareholder contributions, with a total annual revenue of approximately SEK 700 million

Significant events in the fourth quarter

In October, the acquisition of the Sommarvik Group was completed, with annual sales of approximately SEK 40 million.

During the quarter, First Camp Group acquired the Azur camping chain in Germany and Camping Lodge in Switzerland, with a total of nine destinations in the DACH region. The acquisitions of the German destinations Birkensee and Harz Camp Goslar were also completed during the quarter. The German and Swiss acquisitions have a combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 220 million.

During the quarter, First Camp Group received 100% of the shares in FC Husky HoldCo AB - the parent company of Apukka Resort and Via Claudia Camping - in a shareholder contribution from United Camping Holding AB. In connection with the shareholder contribution, following the bondholders' approval of written procedures, a change of issuer was carried out for FC Husky HoldCo's senior secured bonds of EUR 72 million.

During the quarter, First Camp Group acquired the year-round destination Camp Ripan in Kiruna, with annual revenue of approximately SEK 90 million, thereby further strengthening its offering in the rapidly growing winter tourism segment.

Significant events in the first three quarters

In April the acquisition of Beitostølen Hytter & Camping, with annual sales of approximately SEK 9 million, was completed.

In June, First Camp signed a three-year cooperation agreement with FRAM, France's largest tour operator for winter charter trips.

Revenue in July amounted to SEK 553 million, which is an underlying increase of 7% (8% in local currency) excluding the effect of acquisitions (pro forma). Revenue reached an all-time high in July, and we are seeing growth compared with the previous year in all markets and in both accommodation revenue and on-site products.

In September, the acquisition of Vadstena Camping was completed, with annual sales of approximately SEK 13 million.

Significant events after the reporting period

In January, First Camp entered into an agreement to take over the operation of Camping in Lausanne, Switzerland.

This information is information that First Camp Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on February 13, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Meijer

CFO

goran.meijer@firstcamp.se

+46 (0)707 18 05 75

Johan Söör

CEO

johan.soor@firstcamp.se