Glaston Oyj: Glaston Corporation - Commencement of a new plan period in the long-term share-based incentive scheme targeted to the company's key employees

Glaston Corporation Stock exchange release 13 February 2026 at 8:45 EET

The Board of Directors of Glaston Corporation has approved the commencement of a new plan period in the company's share-based incentive plan 2025-2029.

The aim of the incentive plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees to increase the value of the company in the long term, to retain the key employees at the company, and to offer them a competitive incentive plan that is based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

The share-based incentive plan 2025-2029 comprises three performance periods, calendar years 2025-2027, 2026-2028, and 2027-2029. The Board of Directors resolves on the plan's performance criteria and on the performance levels at the beginning of each performance period.

The Board of Directors initially announced the share-based incentive plan 2025-2029 on February 14, 2025.

Performance Period 2026-2028

The potential reward of the performance period 2026-2028 will be based on the Glaston Group's Cumulative comparable EBITA, cumulative Service Net Sales and annual Earnings per Share, EPS during the period of 1 January 2026-31 December 2028. If the performance levels of the performance criteria for the performance period 2026-2028 are achieved in full, the payable rewards correspond to a maximum total of 409,000 Glaston Corporation shares, including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

The potential reward from the performance period 2026-2028 will be paid in 2029 in a manner resolved by the Board of Directors, either partly in the company's shares and partly in cash, in which case the cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the key employee, or fully in cash.

The reward to be paid on the basis of the plan may be reduced if the reward cap set by the Board of Directors is reached.

In total 10 key persons, including the company's key executive leaders, belong to the target group of the plan in the performance period 2026-2028.



