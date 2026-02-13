Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Multi Callable 4.48% Notes due 13/02/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3291786922 -- of USD10,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 13/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067306410 -- and including GBP1,999) Preference Share Linked Notes due 13/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067306501 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 13/02/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3256746366 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Securities due 13/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3256746523 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

