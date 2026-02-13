India added 36.6 GW of solar capacity in 2025, up 43% from the previous year, with large-scale projects accounting for 81% of installations, according to Mercom India.From pv magazine India *]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="request-698ae108-d100-8328-99e6-95c88a2862c1-3" data-testid="conversation-turn-100" data-scroll-anchor="true" data-turn="assistant"> India's annual solar installations exceeded 30 GW for the first time in 2025, reaching 36.6 GW, according to Mercom India's Q4 and Annual 2025 India Solar Market ...

