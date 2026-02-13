Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes Year-End Report January 1 - December 31, 2025

"Continued organic growth, new long-term financing secured, and expected first acquisition since 2022!" Urban Lindskog, CEO and Group President

OCTOBER 1 - DECEMBER 31 2025

· Net sales MSEK 274.9 (253.8). Increase by 8.3 percent, of which 8.3 percent organic.

· EBITDA MSEK 34.1 (32.3). Increase by 5.5 percent, of which 5.5 percent organic.

· EBITA MSEK 23.6 (21.8) percent. Increase by 8.5 percent, of which 8.5 percent organic.

· EBIT MSEK 22.0 (20.0). Increase by 9.9 percent.

· Profit before tax increased to MSEK 7.9 (6.9).

· Profit after tax increased to MSEK 8.0 (-1.4).

· Strengthened cash flow thanks to a continued reduction in working capital.

· Stockwik entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Labino, with expected closing in February 2026.

· The Board resolved to carry out a directed share issue to ENDI Corp., raising MSEK 20.7, to strengthen the capital structure. JANUARY 1 - DECEMBER 31 2025

· Net sales MSEK 906.3 (850.9). Increase by 6.5 percent, of which 6.5 percent organic.

· EBITDA MSEK 97.3 (95.1). Increase by 2.4 percent, of which 2.4 percent organic.

· EBITA MSEK 53.7 (52.4) percent. Increase by 2.5 percent, of which 2.5 percent organic.

· EBIT MSEK 47.1 (44.8). Increase by 5.2 percent.

· Profit before tax decreased to MSEK -12.5 (-6.8).

· Profit after tax enhanced to MSEK -11.3 (-13.6).

· The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2025 financial year.



EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

· After the end of the period, Stockwik completed the acquisition of all shares in Labino.



FINANCIAL SUMMARY

MSEK Oct-Dec 2025 Oct-Dec 2024 Jan-Dec 2025 Jan-Dec 2024 Net sales 274.9 253.8 906.3 850.9 Gross margin, % 52.2% 57.6% 56.3% 59.5% EBITDA 34.1 32.3 97.3 95.1 EBITDA margin, % 12.4% 12.7% 10.7% 11.2% Adjusted EBITDA1) 34.8 35.0 105.7 104.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 12.7% 13.8% 11.7% 12.3% EBITA 23.6 21.8 53.7 52.4 EBITA margin, % 8.6% 8.6% 5.9% 6.2% Adjusted EBITA2) 24.3 21.8 61.0 56.2 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 8.8% 8.6% 6.7% 6.6% EBIT 22.0 20.0 47.1 44.8 EBIT margin, % 8.0% 7.9% 5.2% 5.3% Profit before tax 7.9 6.9 -12.5 -6.8 Profit after tax 8.0 -1.4 -11.3 -13.6





Operational cashflow 57.2 39.7 34.5 59.9 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK 1.20 -0.23 -1.76 -2.16 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK 1.20 -0.23 -1.76 -2.16





Average number of employees 381 396 394 404 Equity ratio, % 26.1% 26.3% 26.1% 26.3%





Net debt 387.0 385.8 387.0 385.8 Net debt/EBITDA - - 3.98 4.06 Net debt/adjusted EBITDA1) - - 3.66 3.70

1) In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, made in accordance with the bond terms and conditions, non-recurring items mainly related to reorganization costs have been excluded. For the quarter, these items amounted to MSEK 0.7 (2.7) and for the full year MSEK 8.4 (9.3).

2) In the calculation of adjusted EBITA, non-recurring items mainly related to reorganization costs have been excluded. For the quarter, these items amounted to MSEK 0.7 (-) and for the full year MSEK 7.3 (3.8).

For further information, please contact:

Urban Lindskog, President and CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.