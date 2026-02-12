Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 19:40 Uhr
KEYTO Group AB: KEYTO Group announces Q4 2025 financial results

KEYTO Group is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Full year

  • Net sales increased by 28 percent to 2,492 MSEK (1,943)
  • Adjusted EBITDA, proforma increased by 23 percent to 367 MSEK (298), corresponding to a margin of 12.0 percent (10.2).
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 64 percent to 291 MSEK (178), corresponding to a margin of 11.7 percent (9.2).

Fourth quarter

  • Net sales increased by 36 percent to 720 MSEK (529)
  • Adjusted EBITDA, proforma increased by 38 percent to 84 MSEK (61), corresponding to a margin of 10.4 percent (8.1).
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 64 percent to 72 MSEK (44), corresponding to a margin of 9.9 percent (8.3).

Magnus Agervald, CEO of KEYTO Group;
"The fourth quarter of 2025 was characterized by improved operational performance and a high level of acquisition activity. A total of seven agreements were signed for the acquisition of companies, in addition to seventeen business asset acquisitions. Net sales increased by 36 percent, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 64 percent. During the quarter, we continued to build our full - service platform through the acquisition of Smartify, which resulted in the establishment of the new "Handyman & Tech" segment. In early 2026, Hemfixarna was acquired, further strengthening the segment's offering.

As we enter 2026, my optimism remains intact. Our growing customer base and our portfolio of companies with strong strategic alignment position us well for continued growth and value creation in 2026 and beyond. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our customers for their trust, and to our employees for their exceptional commitment and contributions"

Read more in our year-end report!

Contacts
Fredrik Lindblad
Group CMO/Group Communications
fredrik@keytogroup.com

David Zytomierski
Group CFO
david@keytogroup.com

About Us
We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. With more than 4,500 employees and a wide and growing portfolio of services and brands- including appliance repair/service, cleaning, gardening, lawn care services, house inspections and much more- we promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding homeservices.

Powered by trusted companies such as GreenThumb, Servly, Hemfrid, Veterankraft, Enspecta and Smartify, KEYTO creates millions of ease of mind moments to customers acrossmultiple markets.

As part of our ambitious growth journey, we expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We partner with entrepreneurs and teams who share our vision of delivering exceptional service - and together, we shape the future of the service industry.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.