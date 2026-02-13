DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWU LN) Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 451.4651 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 444508 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN LEI Code: 549300IFD6SZ8PJNPU62 Sequence No.: 418024 EQS News ID: 2276004 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 13, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)