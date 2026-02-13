DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc (ANRJ LN) Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 701.4026 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 423836 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN LEI Code: 96950051YCAIOAMW7U51 Sequence No.: 418034 EQS News ID: 2276024 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

