Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 663244 | ISIN: US9831341071 | Ticker-Symbol: WYR
Tradegate
13.02.26 | 08:06
87,00 Euro
-4,13 % -3,75
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WYNN RESORTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WYNN RESORTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,3388,2710:50
87,2188,0810:49
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 22:01 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Operating revenues were $1.87 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $27.2 million from $1.84 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $100.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $277.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.82 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to diluted net income per share of $2.29 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $568.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $619.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect continued strength throughout the business and ongoing progress in our global development initiatives," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "The team in Las Vegas delivered another quarter of healthy EBITDA highlighted by year-on-year improvement in ADRs and strong volumes in the casino. In Macau, we saw substantial increases in both VIP turnover and mass table drop, year-on-year as well as sequentially. We also reached a significant milestone towards the completion and planned first quarter 2027 opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island, having topped out the tower in the quarter."

Consolidated Results

Operating revenues were $1.87 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $27.2 million from $1.84 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2025, operating revenues increased $33.4 million and $7.7 million at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, respectively, and decreased $11.4 million and $2.5 million at our Las Vegas Operations and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $100.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $277.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.82 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to diluted net income per share of $2.29 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited(2) was $121.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $263.3 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $568.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $50.3 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $619.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted Property EBITDAR decreased $26.6 million, $21.1 million, $1.8 million, and $0.7 million, at our Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Palace, Encore Boston Harbor, and Wynn Macau, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating revenues were $7.14 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $10.0 million from $7.13 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, operating revenues increased $89.7 million and $1.1 million at Wynn Palace and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and decreased $54.0 million and $10.3 million at Wynn Macau and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $327.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $501.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Diluted net income per share was $3.14 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to diluted net income per share of $4.35 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $437.0 million, or $4.19 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $663.5 million, or $6.02 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $2.22 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $140.8 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $2.36 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, Adjusted Property EBITDAR decreased $50.8 million, $39.7 million, $44.4 million, and $10.4 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, our Las Vegas Operations and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the year ended December 31, 2024.

Wynn Resorts, Limited also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 4, 2026 to stockholders of record as of February 23, 2026.

Property Results

Macau Operations

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $596.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $33.4 million from $562.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Palace was $163.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $184.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 21.8%, below the 26.0% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2024. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 2.84%, below the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and below the 3.51% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $371.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $7.7 million from $363.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Macau was $107.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $108.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 17.0%, below the 17.9% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2024. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.49%, above the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and below the 5.01% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $688.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $11.4 million from $699.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from our Las Vegas Operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $240.8 million, compared to $267.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 26.0%, at the top end of the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and below the 30.9% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $210.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.5 million from $212.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $57.0 million, compared to $58.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 18.1%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and below the 20.7% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wynn Al Marjan Island Development

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company contributed $79.2 million of cash to the 40%-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE, bringing our life-to-date cash contributions to the project to $914.2 million. Wynn Al Marjan Island is currently expected to open in the first quarter of 2027.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025 totaled $1.46 billion, excluding $601.8 million of short-term investments held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML"). Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of $916.1 million held by WML and subsidiaries, $305.6 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF") and subsidiaries excluding WML, and $241.7 million held at Corporate and other. As of December 31, 2025, the available borrowing capacity under the WRF Revolver and the WM Cayman II Revolver was $1.23 billion and $1.36 billion, respectively.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2025 was $10.55 billion, comprised of $5.79 billion of Macau related debt, $3.28 billion of WRF debt, $876.6 million of Wynn Las Vegas debt, and $598.4 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

Conference Call and Other Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results, including the results of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, on February 12, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Interested parties are invited to join the call by accessing a live audio webcast at http://www.wynnresorts.com. On or before March 31, 2026, the Company will make Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 available to noteholders, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts. Please contact our investor relations office at 702-770-7555 or at [email protected], to obtain access to such financial information.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, reductions in discretionary consumer spending, adverse macroeconomic conditions and their impact on levels of disposable consumer income and wealth, changes in interest rates, inflation, a decline in general economic activity or recession in the U.S. and/or global economies, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions, dependence on key employees, general global political conditions, adverse tourism trends, travel disruptions caused by events outside of our control, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino /hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction and regulatory risks associated with current and future projects (including Wynn Al Marjan Island), cybersecurity risk and our leverage and ability to meet our debt service obligations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented by the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other expenses (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDAR as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDAR because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDAR as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDAR calculations pre-opening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted Property EBITDAR does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDAR may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(2) "Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, foreign currency remeasurement and other, and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income to Adjusted Property EBITDAR, and (iii) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Operating revenues:








Casino

$ 1,143,347


$ 1,112,191


$ 4,410,328


$ 4,261,357

Rooms

305,096


325,358


1,141,154


1,242,058

Food and beverage

264,924


258,178


1,037,850


1,069,117

Entertainment, retail and other

152,616


143,070


548,592


555,429

Total operating revenues

1,865,983


1,838,797


7,137,924


7,127,961

Operating expenses:








Casino

732,789


679,534


2,716,151


2,586,960

Rooms

87,854


84,368


344,378


330,359

Food and beverage

226,062


212,075


882,229


859,426

Entertainment, retail and other

63,392


59,542


238,160


249,679

General and administrative

285,413


272,303


1,116,952


1,080,475

Provision for credit losses

3,570


634


12,824


4,986

Pre-opening

14,632


3,305


38,494


9,355

Depreciation and amortization

159,477


151,284


620,633


658,895

Property charges and other

18,088


8,857


49,719


215,095

Total operating expenses

1,591,277


1,471,902


6,019,540


5,995,230

Operating income

274,706


366,895


1,118,384


1,132,731

Other income (expense):








Interest income

14,708


24,557


66,507


130,342

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(155,816)


(163,488)


(625,556)


(688,410)

Change in derivatives fair value

8,958


50,398


(34,869)


42,478

Loss on debt financing transactions

-


(1,243)


(1,701)


(2,913)

Other

2,045


3,847


(8,625)


29,170

Other income (expense), net

(130,105)


(85,929)


(604,244)


(489,333)

Income before income taxes

144,601


280,966


514,140


643,398

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(22,259)


41,394


(105,005)


(3,682)

Net income

122,342


322,360


409,135


639,716

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(22,314)


(45,388)


(81,801)


(138,638)

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$ 100,028


$ 276,972


$ 327,334


$ 501,078

Basic and diluted net income per common share:








Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited:





Basic

$ 0.97


$ 2.56


$ 3.16


$ 4.56

Diluted

$ 0.82


$ 2.29


$ 3.14


$ 4.35

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

102,930


108,199


103,697


109,966

Diluted

103,861


108,652


104,243


110,267

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$ 100,028


$ 276,972


$ 327,334


$ 501,078

Pre-opening expenses

14,632


3,305


38,494


9,355

Property charges and other

18,088


8,857


49,719


215,095

Change in derivatives fair value

(8,958)


(50,398)


34,869


(42,478)

Loss on debt financing transactions

-


1,243


1,701


2,913

Foreign currency remeasurement and other

(2,045)


(3,847)


8,625


(29,170)

Income tax impact on adjustments

(1,748)


12,564


(3,755)


(7,784)

Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments

1,864


14,643


(19,946)


14,538

Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$ 121,861


$ 263,339


$ 437,041


$ 663,547

Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share

$ 1.17


$ 2.42


$ 4.19


$ 6.02









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

103,861


108,652


104,243


110,267

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2025


Wynn

Palace


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations


Las Vegas

Operations


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other


Total

Operating income (loss)

$ 72,425


$ 76,341


$ (15,620)


$ 133,146


$ 125,457


$ (19,180)


$ 35,283


$ 274,706

Pre-opening expenses

179


-


-


179


2,030


-


12,423


14,632

Depreciation and amortization

62,131


20,212


400


82,743


59,095


14,311


3,328


159,477

Property charges and other

5,681


(3,800)


99


1,980


2,589


13,482


37


18,088

Management and license fees

19,762


11,451


-


31,213


32,885


10,265


(74,363)


-

Corporate expenses and other

1,989


1,946


14,150


18,085


7,372


1,653


17,645


44,755

Stock-based compensation

1,360


1,268


971


3,599


11,391


389


5,647


21,026

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

-


-


-


-


-


36,094


-


36,094

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 163,527


$ 107,418


$ -


$ 270,945


$ 240,819


$ 57,014


$ -


$ 568,778




Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Wynn

Palace


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations


Las Vegas

Operations


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other


Total

Operating income (loss)

$ 107,661


$ 67,874


$ (14,718)


$ 160,817


$ 160,689


$ (2,088)


$ 47,477


$ 366,895

Pre-opening expenses

17


690


-


707


288


-


2,310


3,305

Depreciation and amortization

53,308


19,963


398


73,669


61,389


12,952


3,274


151,284

Property charges and other

2,189


4,847


16


7,052


1,563


86


156


8,857

Management and license fees

17,931


11,273


-


29,204


33,521


10,353


(73,078)


-

Corporate expenses and other

2,256


2,227


13,151


17,634


8,211


1,802


10,790


38,437

Stock-based compensation

1,236


1,287


1,153


3,676


1,786


290


9,071


14,823

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

-


-


-


-


-


35,449


-


35,449

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 184,598


$ 108,161


$ -


$ 292,759


$ 267,447


$ 58,844


$ -


$ 619,050

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Year Ended December 31, 2025


Wynn

Palace


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations


Las Vegas

Operations


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other


Total

Operating income (loss)

$ 340,168


$ 267,266


$ (40,896)


$ 566,538


$ 448,806


$ (31,756)


$ 134,796


$ 1,118,384

Pre-opening expenses

4,384


-


-


4,384


5,095


-


29,015


38,494

Depreciation and amortization

237,924


75,873


1,595


315,392


237,993


56,700


10,548


620,633

Property charges and other

11,927


1,829


127


13,883


12,916


20,173


2,747


49,719

Management and license fees

75,073


43,790


-


118,863


121,723


41,180


(281,766)


-

Corporate expenses and other

8,133


8,252


35,351


51,736


29,644


6,259


75,864


163,503

Stock-based compensation

5,291


5,115


3,823


14,229


46,228


2,674


28,796


91,927

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

-


-


-


-


-


141,491


-


141,491

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 682,900


$ 402,125


$ -


$ 1,085,025


$ 902,405


$ 236,721


$ -


$ 2,224,151




Year Ended December 31, 2024


Wynn

Palace


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations


Las Vegas

Operations


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other


Total

Operating income (loss)

$ 414,919


$ 296,392


$ (39,029)


$ 672,282


$ 403,836


$ (32,935)


$ 89,548


$ 1,132,731

Pre-opening expenses

17


690


-


707


1,908


649


6,091


9,355

Depreciation and amortization

219,729


79,700


1,563


300,992


243,089


88,794


26,020


658,895

Property charges and other

14,760


5,558


140


20,458


134,105


(1,529)


62,061


215,095

Management and license fees

70,913


45,561


-


116,474


122,054


41,836


(280,364)


-

Corporate expenses and other

8,713


8,815


32,958


50,486


32,141


7,288


58,321


148,236

Stock-based compensation

4,659


5,136


4,368


14,163


9,629


1,449


33,788


59,029

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

-


-


-


-


-


141,576


-


141,576

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 733,710


$ 441,852


$ -


$ 1,175,562


$ 946,762


$ 247,128


$ (4,535)


$ 2,364,917

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO

ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$ 100,028


$ 276,972


$ 327,334


$ 501,078

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

22,314


45,388


81,801


138,638

Pre-opening expenses

14,632


3,305


38,494


9,355

Depreciation and amortization

159,477


151,284


620,633


658,895

Property charges and other

18,088


8,857


49,719


215,095

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

36,094


35,449


141,491


141,576

Corporate expenses and other

44,755


38,437


163,503


148,236

Stock-based compensation

21,026


14,823


91,927


59,029

Interest income

(14,708)


(24,557)


(66,507)


(130,342)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

155,816


163,488


625,556


688,410

Change in derivatives fair value

(8,958)


(50,398)


34,869


(42,478)

Loss on debt financing transactions

-


1,243


1,701


2,913

Other

(2,045)


(3,847)


8,625


(29,170)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

22,259


(41,394)


105,005


3,682

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 568,778


$ 619,050


$ 2,224,151


$ 2,364,917

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31,




Year Ended

December 31,




2025


2024


Percent

Change


2025


2024


Percent

Change

Wynn Palace Supplemental Information












Operating revenues












Casino

$ 501,470


$ 458,816


9.3


$ 1,936,715


$ 1,795,604


7.9

Rooms

37,093


49,649


(25.3)


149,585


202,936


(26.3)

Food and beverage

33,530


31,993


4.8


129,007


125,398


2.9

Entertainment, retail and other

24,262


22,473


8.0


92,090


93,733


(1.8)

Total

$ 596,355


$ 562,931


5.9


$ 2,307,397


$ 2,217,671


4.0













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$ 163,527


$ 184,598


(11.4)


$ 682,900


$ 733,710


(6.9)













Casino Statistics:












VIP:












Average number of table games

51


56


(8.9)


53


57


(7.0)

VIP turnover

$ 5,230,720


$ 3,060,994


70.9


$ 16,568,127


$ 12,991,235


27.5

VIP table games win (1)

$ 148,498


$ 107,438


38.2


$ 521,979


$ 449,461


16.1

VIP table games win as a % of turnover

2.84 %


3.51 %




3.15 %


3.46 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 31,475


$ 20,935


50.3


$ 27,265


$ 21,495


26.8

Mass market:












Average number of table games

241


246


(2.0)


246


245


0.4

Table drop (2)

$ 2,059,169


$ 1,678,073


22.7


$ 7,665,410


$ 6,893,092


11.2

Table games win (1)

$ 448,611


$ 435,465


3.0


$ 1,748,290


$ 1,686,503


3.7

Table games win %

21.8 %


26.0 %




22.8 %


24.5 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 20,200


$ 19,214


5.1


$ 19,510


$ 18,770


3.9

Average number of slot machines

729


634


15.0


665


603


10.3

Slot machine handle

$ 883,995


$ 704,360


25.5


$ 3,086,835


$ 2,519,983


22.5

Slot machine win (3)

$ 34,465


$ 25,698


34.1


$ 126,785


$ 109,488


15.8

Slot machine win per unit per day

$ 514


$ 440


16.8


$ 524


$ 496


5.6

Room statistics:












Occupancy

99.1 %


98.4 %




98.6 %


98.6 %



ADR (4)

$ 219


$ 296


(26.0)


$ 223


$ 310


(28.1)

REVPAR (5)

$ 217


$ 291


(25.4)


$ 220


$ 306


(28.1)

Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.



WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)


Three Months Ended

December 31,




Year Ended

December 31,




2025


2024


Percent

Change


2025


2024


Percent

Change

Wynn Macau Supplemental Information












Operating revenues












Casino

$ 311,582


$ 306,500


1.7


$ 1,195,001


$ 1,230,351


(2.9)

Rooms

21,255


24,515


(13.3)


87,443


100,631


(13.1)

Food and beverage

18,067


20,233


(10.7)


71,222


80,779


(11.8)

Entertainment, retail and other

20,430


12,428


64.4


56,954


52,885


7.7

Total

$ 371,334


$ 363,676


2.1


$ 1,410,620


$ 1,464,646


(3.7)













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$ 107,418


$ 108,161


(0.7)


$ 402,125


$ 441,852


(9.0)













Casino Statistics:












VIP:












Average number of table games

18


31


(41.9)


21


30


(30.0)

VIP turnover

$ 909,572


$ 1,092,611


(16.8)


$ 4,347,699


$ 5,047,888


(13.9)

VIP table games win (1)

$ 31,746


$ 54,730


(42.0)


$ 110,770


$ 177,435


(37.6)

VIP table games win as a % of turnover

3.49 %


5.01 %




2.55 %


3.52 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 19,693


$ 19,237


2.4


$ 14,282


$ 16,084


(11.2)

Mass market:












Average number of table games

243


220


10.5


233


221


5.4

Table drop (2)

$ 1,732,741


$ 1,543,261


12.3


$ 6,526,655


$ 6,344,794


2.9

Table games win (1)

$ 295,116


$ 276,817


6.6


$ 1,170,262


$ 1,164,012


0.5

Table games win %

17.0 %


17.9 %




17.9 %


18.3 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 13,195


$ 13,668


(3.5)


$ 13,783


$ 14,367


(4.1)

Average number of slot machines

906


639


41.8


799


615


29.9

Slot machine handle

$ 1,109,253


$ 785,967


41.1


$ 3,827,458


$ 3,133,488


22.1

Slot machine win (3)

$ 31,508


$ 26,426


19.2


$ 106,657


$ 103,030


3.5

Slot machine win per unit per day

$ 378


$ 449


(15.8)


$ 367


$ 458


(19.9)

Poker rake

$ 2,137


$ 3,444


(38.0)


$ 10,915


$ 15,275


(28.5)

Room statistics:












Occupancy

99.5 %


99.4 %




99.2 %


99.3 %



ADR (4)

$ 216


$ 240


(10.0)


$ 218


$ 248


(12.1)

REVPAR (5)

$ 215


$ 238


(9.7)


$ 216


$ 246


(12.2)

Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.


WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)


Three Months Ended

December 31,




Year Ended

December 31,




2025


2024


Percent

Change


2025


2024


Percent

Change

Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information












Operating revenues












Casino

$ 178,275


$ 190,065


(6.2)


$ 649,346


$ 600,088


8.2

Rooms

222,916


228,589


(2.5)


813,477


845,660


(3.8)

Food and beverage

191,712


184,734


3.8


758,559


778,538


(2.6)

Entertainment, retail and other

95,202


96,151


(1.0)


351,653


347,627


1.2

Total

$ 688,105


$ 699,539


(1.6)


$ 2,573,035


$ 2,571,913


-













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$ 240,819


$ 267,447


(10.0)


$ 902,405


$ 946,762


(4.7)













Casino Statistics:












Average number of table games

232


226


2.7


233


232


0.4

Table drop (2)

$ 667,574


$ 655,038


1.9


$ 2,521,626


$ 2,376,473


6.1

Table games win (1)

$ 173,842


$ 202,326


(14.1)


$ 600,951


$ 611,663


(1.8)

Table games win %

26.0 %


30.9 %




23.8 %


25.7 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 8,138


$ 9,729


(16.4)


$ 7,054


$ 7,200


(2.0)

Average number of slot machines

1,568


1,599


(1.9)


1,574


1,609


(2.2)

Slot machine handle

$ 1,975,655


$ 1,912,711


3.3


$ 7,332,128


$ 6,752,952


8.6

Slot machine win (3)

$ 129,521


$ 123,609


4.8


$ 499,871


$ 446,152


12.0

Slot machine win per unit per day

$ 898


$ 840


6.9


$ 870


$ 758


14.8

Poker rake

$ 8,242


$ 7,948


3.7


$ 25,824


$ 24,599


5.0

Room statistics:












Occupancy

85.2 %


88.1 %




86.9 %


89.0 %



ADR (4)

$ 611


$ 598


2.2


$ 547


$ 555


(1.4)

REVPAR (5)

$ 520


$ 527


(1.3)


$ 476


$ 494


(3.6)

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)


Three Months Ended

December 31,




Year Ended

December 31,




2025


2024


Percent

Change


2025


2024


Percent

Change

Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information












Operating revenues












Casino

$ 152,020


$ 156,810


(3.1)


$ 629,266


$ 635,314


(1.0)

Rooms

23,832


22,605


5.4


90,649


92,831


(2.4)

Food and beverage

21,615


21,218


1.9


79,062


84,402


(6.3)

Entertainment, retail and other

12,722


12,018


5.9


47,895


44,617


7.3

Total

$ 210,189


$ 212,651


(1.2)


$ 846,872


$ 857,164


(1.2)













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$ 57,014


$ 58,844


(3.1)


$ 236,721


$ 247,128


(4.2)













Casino Statistics:












Average number of table games

172


172


-


172


180


(4.4)

Table drop (2)

$ 342,160


$ 337,570


1.4


$ 1,344,387


$ 1,410,319


(4.7)

Table games win (1)

$ 61,991


$ 69,873


(11.3)


$ 270,147


$ 297,369


(9.2)

Table games win %

18.1 %


20.7 %




20.1 %


21.1 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 3,918


$ 4,412


(11.2)


$ 4,303


$ 4,519


(4.8)

Average number of slot machines

2,722


2,694


1.0


2,721


2,633


3.3

Slot machine handle

$ 1,413,168


$ 1,402,942


0.7


$ 5,533,270


$ 5,604,462


(1.3)

Slot machine win (3)

$ 110,845


$ 108,379


2.3


$ 438,597


$ 424,152


3.4

Slot machine win per unit per day

$ 443


$ 437


1.4


$ 442


$ 440


0.5

Poker rake

$ 5,508


$ 5,328


3.4


$ 21,990


$ 21,750


1.1

Room statistics:












Occupancy

92.3 %


91.1 %




92.2 %


93.6 %



ADR (4)

$ 420


$ 416


1.0


$ 405


$ 412


(1.7)

REVPAR (5)

$ 388


$ 379


2.4


$ 373


$ 385


(3.1)

(1)

Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis.

(2)

In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box.

(3)

Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play.

(4)

ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied.

(5)

REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available.

(6)

Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR and Net Income Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

CONTACT:
Lauren Seiler
702-770-7555
[email protected]

SOURCE Wynn Resorts, Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.