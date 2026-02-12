Research Solutions, Inc.: Research Solutions Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Reports 14% Increase in ARR to $21.8 Million, Net Income of $547,000 and 36% Year-over-Year Growth in Adjusted EBITDA
HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), the leading AI-powered research workflow platform, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025.
Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Summary (compared to prior-year quarter)
- Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 14% to $21.8 million, which includes approximately $15.3 million of B2B ARR and $6.4 million of B2C ARR.
- Forty-seven net new deployments in the quarter reflect one of our best results and sustained momentum in new B2B customer acquisition.
- Net income of $547,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.0 million or ($0.07) per share.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $1.3 million. On a trailing twelve-month ("TTM") basis, the Company has now generated Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million or 11.8% of revenue for the same period.
- Net B2B ARR growth of $560,000 represents the best organic second quarter performance in Company history.
- Gross profit up 6% to $6.2 million. Total gross margin improved 350 basis points to 52.4%.
- Platform revenue up 14% to $5.2 million. Platform revenue accounted for 44% of total revenue as compared to 39% in the prior-year quarter.
- Total revenue was $11.8 million compared to $11.9 million in the prior year, as strong B2B revenue growth has not yet fully offset softness in transactions revenue.
"Our second quarter results reflect strong growth within our B2B Platforms business through forty-seven net new deployments in the quarter and Platforms continues to represent a larger portion of our total revenue mix. In addition, the average sales price for our Platform increased more than six percent year-over-year as we signed larger deals and as existing customers adopt more of our SaaS and AI solutions," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "Our business continues to generate strong operating cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA, allowing us to reinvest in sales and marketing to accelerate growth while maintaining financial flexibility. We continue to manage the business with a long-term focus to drive value for our shareholders."
Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Results
Total revenue was $11.8 million, compared to $11.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Platform revenue growth was offset by a decline in transactions revenue.
Platform subscription revenue for the quarter was $5.2 million, a 14% year-over-year increase from the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to organic growth in the core B2B platform, due to a mix of new logo generation as well as upsells and cross-selling into existing customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $21.8 million, up 14% year-over-year (see the Company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue was $6.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease was due to the impact of a known customer that churned earlier and a few larger customers that saw significant declines in volume. The transaction active customer count for the quarter was 1,321, compared to 1,384 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the Company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin improved 350 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 52.4%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business, including the expansion of the gross margin for that business.
Total operating expenses were $5.4 million, compared to $5.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease was primarily related to reduced general and administrative and stock-based compensation expenses offset in part by increased sales and marketing expenses.
Net income in the fiscal second quarter was $547,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million, compared to $963,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Conference Call
Management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-203-518-9708
Conference ID: RESEARCH
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until March 12, 2026 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 11160799, and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
Fiscal Second Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Quarter Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Change
% Change
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 5,224,845
$ 4,601,257
$ 623,588
13.6 %
$ 10,345,685
$ 8,930,902
$ 1,414,783
15.8 %
Transactions
6,567,806
7,312,962
(745,156)
-10.2 %
13,759,151
15,027,799
(1,268,648)
-8.4 %
Total Revenue
11,792,651
11,914,219
(121,568)
-1.0 %
24,104,836
23,958,701
146,135
0.6 %
Gross Profit:
Platforms
4,602,184
3,981,415
620,769
15.6 %
9,112,649
7,763,893
1,348,756
17.4 %
Transactions
1,574,766
1,839,678
(264,912)
-14.4 %
3,289,599
3,823,076
(533,477)
-14.0 %
Total Gross Profit
6,176,950
5,821,093
355,857
6.1 %
12,402,248
11,586,969
815,279
7.0 %
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
88.1 %
86.5 %
1.6 %
88.1 %
86.9 %
1.1 %
Transactions
24.0 %
25.2 %
-1.2 %
23.9 %
25.4 %
-1.5 %
Total Gross Profit
52.4 %
48.9 %
3.5 %
51.5 %
48.4 %
3.1 %
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
1,648,597
1,343,087
305,510
22.7 %
3,315,422
2,533,494
781,928
30.9 %
Technology and product development
1,602,421
1,506,849
95,572
6.3 %
3,012,572
2,879,607
132,965
4.6 %
General and administrative
1,620,595
2,008,201
(387,606)
-19.3 %
3,295,954
3,938,377
(642,423)
-16.3 %
Depreciation and amortization
316,425
306,233
10,192
3.3 %
632,491
618,328
14,163
2.3 %
Stock-based compensation
213,449
534,322
(320,873)
-60.1 %
425,931
952,311
(526,380)
-55.3 %
Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
36,112
29,554
6,558
22.2 %
18,856
(74,686)
93,542
-125.2 %
Total Operating Expenses
5,437,599
5,728,246
(290,647)
-5.1 %
10,701,226
10,847,431
(146,205)
-1.3 %
Income from operations
739,351
92,847
646,504
696.3 %
1,701,022
739,538
961,484
-130.0 %
Other expense:
Other expense
(183,572)
(2,057,887)
1,874,315
-91.1 %
(374,625)
(1,989,362)
1,614,737
-81.2 %
Provision for income taxes
(8,859)
(15,194)
6,335
-41.7 %
(30,090)
(61,406)
31,316
-51.0 %
Total Other Expense:
(192,431)
(2,073,081)
1,880,650
-90.7 %
(404,715)
(2,050,768)
1,646,053
-80.3 %
Net income (loss)
$ 546,920
$ (1,980,234)
2,527,154
-127.6 %
$ 1,296,307
$ (1,311,230)
2,607,537
-198.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,305,337
$ 962,956
$ 342,381
35.6 %
$ 2,778,300
$ 2,235,491
$ 542,809
24.3 %
Quarter Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Change
% Change
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Platforms:
B2B ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):
Beginning of Period
$ 14,758,472
$ 12,187,834
$ 2,570,637
21.1 %
$ 14,197,598
$ 12,060,201
$ 2,137,397
17.7 %
Incremental ARR
560,482
550,422
10,060
1.8 %
1,121,356
678,055
443,301
65.4 %
End of Period
$ 15,318,954
$ 12,738,256
$ 2,580,697
20.3 %
$ 15,318,954
$ 12,738,256
$ 2,580,698
20.3 %
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
1,185
1,029
156
15.2 %
1,171
1,021
150
14.7 %
Incremental Deployments
47
61
(14)
-23.0 %
61
69
(8)
-11.6 %
End of Period
1,232
1,090
142
13.0 %
1,232
1,090
142
13.0 %
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 12,454
$ 11,844
$ 610
5.2 %
$ 12,124
$ 11,812
$ 312
2.6 %
End of Period
$ 12,434
$ 11,686
$ 748
6.4 %
$ 12,434
$ 11,686
$ 748
6.4 %
B2C ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):
Beginning of Period
$ 6,535,197
$ 5,430,795
$ 1,104,402
20.3 %
$ 6,721,356
$ 5,363,129
$ 1,358,227
25.3 %
Incremental ARR
(93,781)
940,586
(1,034,367)
-110.0 %
(279,940)
1,008,252
(1,288,192)
-127.8 %
End of Period
$ 6,441,416
$ 6,371,381
$ 70,035
1.1 %
$ 6,441,416
$ 6,371,381
$ 70,035
1.1 %
Total ARR (Annualized recurring revenue):
$ 21,760,370
$ 19,109,637
$ 2,650,732
13.9 %
$ 21,760,370
$ 19,109,637
$ 2,650,733
13.9 %
Transaction Customers:
Corporate customers
1,326
1,051
275
26.2 %
1,200
1,063
137
12.9 %
Academic customers
324
333
(9)
-2.7 %
320
325
(5)
-1.5 %
Total customers
1,650
1,384
266
19.2 %
1,520
1,388
132
9.5 %
*
Annual Recurring Revenue (Non-GAAP Measure) - the value of contracted platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one year period.
For B2C, this includes the annualized value of monthly subscriptions, meaning their monthly value multiplied by 12.
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The Company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The Company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period. For B2C ARR, this includes the annualized value of monthly subscriptions, meaning their monthly value multiplied by twelve.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other expense, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Change
% Change
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ 546,920
$ (1,980,234)
$ 2,527,154
-127.6 %
$ 1,296,307
$ (1,311,230)
$ 2,607,537
-198.9 %
Add (deduct):
-
Other expense
183,572
2,057,887
(1,874,315)
-91.1 %
374,625
1,989,362
(1,614,737)
-81.2 %
Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
36,112
29,554
6,558
22.2 %
18,856
(74,686)
93,542
-125.2 %
Provision for income taxes
8,859
15,194
(6,335)
-41.7 %
30,090
61,406
(31,316)
-51.0 %
Depreciation and amortization
316,425
306,233
10,192
3.3 %
632,491
618,328
14,163
2.3 %
Stock-based compensation
213,449
534,322
(320,873)
-60.1 %
425,931
952,311
(526,380)
-55.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,305,337
$ 962,956
$ 342,381
35.6 %
$ 2,778,300
$ 2,235,491
$ 542,809
-24.3 %
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a vertical SaaS and AI Company that simplifies research workflow for academic institutions, life science companies, and research organizations worldwide. As one of the only publisher-independent marketplaces for scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content, the Company uniquely combines AI-powered tools-including an intelligent research assistant and full-text search capabilities-with seamless access to both open access and paywalled research. The platform enables organizations to discover, access, manage and analyze scientific literature more efficiently, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding enhanced product offerings, additional customers, creating long-term value for shareholders and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to officially release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,262,780
$
12,227,312
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $79,869 and $182,324, respectively
5,661,171
7,191,234
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
708,075
580,257
Prepaid royalties
42,155
925
Total current assets
18,674,181
19,999,728
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $992,832 and $964,883, respectively
65,236
60,769
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,347,683 and $2,736,773, respectively
9,130,484
9,686,241
Goodwill
16,372,979
16,372,979
Deposits and other assets
1,000
957
Total assets
$
44,243,880
$
46,120,674
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
6,397,476
$
7,443,757
Deferred revenue
9,916,853
10,702,120
Contingent earnout liability, current portion
7,295,596
7,363,152
Total current liabilities
23,609,925
25,509,029
Non-current liabilities:
Contingent earnout liability, long-term portion
3,405,356
6,683,488
Total liabilities
27,015,281
32,192,517
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,875,476 and 32,479,993 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
32,875
32,480
Additional paid-in capital
41,056,472
39,059,557
Accumulated deficit
(23,747,387)
(25,043,693)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(113,361)
(120,187)
Total stockholders' equity
17,228,599
13,928,157
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
44,243,880
$
46,120,674
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue:
Platforms
$
5,224,845
$
4,601,257
$
10,345,685
$
8,930,902
Transactions
6,567,806
7,312,962
13,759,151
15,027,799
Total revenue
11,792,651
11,914,219
24,104,836
23,958,701
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
622,661
619,842
1,233,036
1,167,009
Transactions
4,993,040
5,473,284
10,469,552
11,204,723
Total cost of revenue
5,615,701
6,093,126
11,702,588
12,371,732
Gross profit
6,176,950
5,821,093
12,402,248
11,586,969
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
5,121,175
5,422,013
10,068,736
10,229,103
Depreciation and amortization
316,425
306,233
632,491
618,328
Total operating expenses
5,437,600
5,728,246
10,701,227
10,847,431
Income from operations
739,350
92,847
1,701,021
739,538
Other income
95,065
348,999
221,978
417,524
Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability
(278,637)
(2,406,886)
(596,603)
(2,406,886)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
555,778
(1,965,040)
1,326,396
(1,249,824)
Provision for income taxes
(8,859)
(15,194)
(30,090)
(61,406)
Net income (loss)
546,919
(1,980,234)
1,296,306
(1,311,230)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
5,859
2,637
6,826
(3,531)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
552,778
$
(1,977,597)
$
1,303,132
$
(1,314,761)
Basic income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
0.02
$
(0.07)
$
0.04
$
(0.04)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
31,634,575
30,421,808
31,434,725
30,384,339
Diluted income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
0.02
$
(0.07)
$
0.04
$
(0.04)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
32,333,657
30,421,808
32,113,408
30,384,339
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
1,296,306
$
(1,311,230)
Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
632,491
618,328
Stock options expense
149,262
88,045
Restricted common stock expense
276,669
864,266
Adjustment to contingent earnout liability
596,603
2,406,886
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,530,063
(266,255)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(127,818)
(98,613)
Prepaid royalties
(41,230)
478,169
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,035,903)
(737,670)
Deferred revenue
(785,267)
(170,433)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,491,176
1,871,493
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(24,561)
(5,404)
Net cash used in investing activities
(24,561)
(5,404)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
157,500
-
Common stock repurchases
(39,549)
(205,278)
Payment of contingent acquisition consideration - Scite and FIZ
(2,554,394)
(62,560)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,436,443)
(267,838)
Effect of exchange rate changes
5,296
2,873
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
35,468
1,601,124
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
12,227,312
6,100,031
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
12,262,780
$
7,701,155
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
30,090
$
61,406
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition
$
20,981
$
30,198
Common stock issued for Scite earnout payment
$
1,453,428
$
-
