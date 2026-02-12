Artivion, Inc.: Artivion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- GAAP revenue was $116.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus $97.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, GAAP revenue was $441.3 million versus $388.5 million for the full year of 2024. GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, versus a net loss of $(16.5) million, or $(0.39) per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, GAAP net income was $9.8 million, versus a net loss of $(13.4) million for the full year 2024.
- Adjusted revenue1 was $118.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 18% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted revenue1 was $443.6 million for the full year 2025, an increase of 13% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to the full year of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income was $8.6 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2025. For the full year, non-GAAP net income was $29.7 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 29% to $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $89.6 million.
- Positive new clinical data from Endospan's NEXUS TRIOMPHE IDE trial presented at the STS Annual Meeting demonstrate high patient survival with low morbidity.
- Filed the fourth and final module of the pre-market approval application (PMA) to the FDA for the AMDS Hybrid Prothesis.
1 Adjusted revenue excludes a $2.3 million reserve for estimated payback to the Italian government for fiscal years 2019 through 2025 as a result of legislation adopted in Italy that would require medical device manufacturers to repay previously paid amounts to the extent that such expenditures ostensibly exceed annual regional maximum ceilings. In fiscal 2025, the Company recorded a liability of $2.3 million as a reduction to revenue as an estimate of the amount that the Company may be required to repay for certain years after 2018. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
"We are very pleased with our strong performance for the full year 2025 as we drove 13% adjusted constant currency revenue growth and 26% adjusted EBITDA growth, while making substantial progress in advancing our Aortic focused product development pipeline. Our success continued through the fourth quarter, during which revenue growth was driven by year-over-year growth in stent grafts of 44%, On-X of 25%, and preservation services of 6%, all compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted constant currency basis, fourth quarter year-over-year stent grafts, On-X, and preservation services, grew 36%, 24%, and 6% respectively," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Mackin continued, "We were also pleased to see Endospan present positive new clinical data for its NEXUS TRIOMPHE IDE trial at the Society of Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting. These results highlighted 94% patient survival from lesion-related death with 91% of patients remaining free from disabling stroke at 1-year post treatment in this high-risk patient group. Also at STS, we saw positive new 2-year data from the AMDS PERSEVERE IDE trial, which further demonstrate persistent clinical benefits of our novel AMDS technology."
Mr. Mackin concluded, "Entering 2026, we expect to build on our strong financial performance and continued clinical and operational achievements, reinforcing our confidence in our ability to deliver sustained double-digit constant currency revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth at twice the pace of constant currency revenue growth over the long-term."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $116.0 million compared to $97.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted revenues1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $118.3 million, an increase of 18% on an adjusted constant currency basis.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(16.5) million, or $(0.39) per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.6 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of less than $0.1 million.
Full Year 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues for 2025 were $441.3 million compared to $388.5 million for the full year of 2024. Adjusted revenues1 for the full year of 2025 were $443.6 million, an increase of 13% on an adjusted constant currency basis.
Net income for 2025 was $9.8 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(13.4) million, or $(0.32) per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 was $29.7 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.8 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $7.2 million.
2026 Financial Outlooks
Artivion expects revenues for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $486 to $504 million, representing growth of 10% to 14% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to 2025 adjusted revenues1. This guidance contemplates currency to be approximately neutral for the full year.
Additionally, Artivion expects adjusted EBITDA growth of between 18% and 22% for the full year 2026 compared to 2025, resulting in an expected range of $105 to $110 million for 2026.
The Company's financial performance for 2026 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP adjusted revenues reflect an adjustment to GAAP revenue for the impact of certain estimated Italian payback obligations recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 for fiscal years 2019 through 2025. The Company's non-GAAP adjusted constant currency growth rates compare current year revenues to prior period revenues adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) the impact of certain estimated Italian payback reserves recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 for fiscal years 2019 through 2025, depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, expense/(income) for business development, integration, and severance, losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.
The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. Company management believes adjusted revenue is a useful metric as it eliminates the impact of the estimated Italian payback obligations recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 for fiscal years 2019 through 2025 and allows a more direct comparison of our business performance between periods. The Company believes it is useful to exclude this revenue impact and certain expenses from non-GAAP financial measures because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2026 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation; expense/(income) for business development, integration, and severance; losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt; and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, our beliefs and expectations about our revenue, year-over-year growth and growth drivers, earnings, currency impacts, and other financial measures and related information; our anticipated capital needs and capital structure; our beliefs about our competitive advantages and market opportunities; the expected impact on our business of the dynamic trade policy and tariff environment; our expected product mix and business strategy; anticipated quarterly fluctuations in our business; the benefits of receiving IDE approval to initiate our Arcevo LSA pivotal trial; the expected clinical benefits of our AMDS technology as a result of data from our AMDS PERSEVERE and PROTECT trials; our ability to scale our business and expand adjusted EBITDA margins; that our revenues for the full year 2026 will be in the range of $486 to $504 million, representing revenue growth of between 10% to 14% compared to 2025 on an adjusted constant currency basis; that we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 18% and 22% for the full year 2026 compared to 2025, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $105 to $110 million in 2025; and our belief that we will be able to grow adjusted EBITDA at twice the rate of constant currency revenue growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and other regulatory developments; risks relating to our international operations; the benefits anticipated from our 2024 credit facility and the 2025 amendments thereto, the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements, and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
In Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Products
$ 91,918
$ 74,662
$ 345,825
$ 290,230
Preservation services
24,074
22,646
95,505
98,307
Total revenues
115,992
97,308
441,330
388,537
Cost of products and preservation services:
Products
31,392
26,678
112,781
99,385
Preservation services
11,457
9,128
44,322
40,371
Total cost of products and preservation services
42,849
35,806
157,103
139,756
Gross margin
73,143
61,502
284,227
248,781
Operating expenses:
General, administrative, and marketing
56,841
51,429
226,491
181,455
Research and development
9,122
7,404
30,991
28,452
Total operating expenses
65,963
58,833
257,482
209,907
Gain from sale of non-financial assets
(3,500)
-
(7,000)
-
Operating income
10,680
2,669
33,745
38,874
Interest expense
5,530
9,742
26,582
34,277
Interest income
(311)
(374)
(763)
(1,467)
Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt
-
-
2,664
3,669
Other (income) expense, net
(1,076)
9,903
(9,518)
9,909
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,537
(16,602)
14,780
(7,514)
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,111
(119)
5,012
5,845
Net income (loss)
$ 2,426
$ (16,483)
$ 9,768
$ (13,359)
Income (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.05
(0.39)
$ 0.22
$ (0.32)
Diluted
$ 0.05
$ (0.39)
$ 0.21
$ (0.32)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
47,560
41,882
45,335
41,676
Diluted
49,601
41,882
47,162
41,676
Net income (loss)
$ 2,426
$ (16,483)
$ 9,768
$ (13,359)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
(432)
(15,399)
22,208
(12,917)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$ 1,994
$ (31,882)
$ 31,976
$ (26,276)
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In Thousands
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 64,908
$ 53,463
Trade receivables, net
89,758
79,462
Other receivables
13,921
6,431
Inventories
92,427
79,766
Deferred preservation costs
54,531
51,701
Prepaid expenses and other
42,537
19,257
Total current assets
358,082
290,080
Goodwill
254,091
240,958
Acquired technology, net
123,664
128,051
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
34,701
39,726
Property and equipment, net
64,988
36,403
Other intangibles, net
32,831
28,332
Deferred tax assets, net
1,201
1,068
Other long-term assets
15,238
24,483
Total assets
$ 884,796
$ 789,101
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In Thousands, Except Par Value
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 16,042
$ 17,971
Accrued compensation
22,484
18,342
Accrued expenses
16,447
11,834
Accrued interest
4,815
8,170
Taxes payable
7,489
2,934
Accrued procurement fees
3,436
1,704
Current portion of contingent consideration
20,690
-
Current maturities of operating leases
4,649
4,489
Current portion of finance lease obligations
726
601
Current portion of long-term debt, net
-
195
Other current liabilities
4,778
583
Total current liabilities
101,556
66,823
Long-term debt, net
215,114
314,152
Non-current contingent consideration
39,890
52,880
Non-current maturities of operating leases
34,427
39,988
Deferred tax liabilities, net
24,308
20,183
Deferred compensation liability
9,464
7,977
Non-current finance lease obligations
2,698
2,833
Other long-term liabilities
9,107
8,065
Total liabilities
436,564
512,901
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
-
-
Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 49,330 and 43,432 shares
493
434
Additional paid-in capital
516,604
376,607
Retained deficit
(51,498)
(61,266)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,719)
(24,927)
Treasury stock at cost, 1,487 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024
(14,648)
(14,648)
Total stockholders' equity
448,232
276,200
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 884,796
$ 789,101
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
In Thousands
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Net cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 9,768
$ (13,359)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,458
24,205
Non-cash compensation
24,385
14,242
Non-cash lease expense
5,170
4,915
Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs
4,900
4,434
Non-cash interest expense
1,705
3,866
Deferred income taxes
37
(1,511)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
7,700
(11,010)
Endospan fair value adjustments
(2,337)
4,329
Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt
2,664
3,669
Gain on sale of non-financial assets
(7,000)
-
Other
(7,409)
5,699
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(7,269)
(15,395)
Inventories and deferred preservation costs
(15,277)
(6,137)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,798)
(5,209)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
2,183
9,498
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
39,880
22,236
Net cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(39,041)
(11,188)
Payments under Endospan agreements
(8,000)
(17,000)
Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net
5,000
-
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(42,041)
(28,188)
Net cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
184,000
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
-
28,500
Repayment of debt
(210)
(211,831)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock
13,074
5,728
Payment of debt issuance costs
(1,750)
(2,544)
Proceeds from financing insurance premiums
3,117
-
Principal payments on short-term notes payable
(2,250)
(1,027)
Other
(699)
(623)
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
11,282
2,203
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,324
(1,728)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
11,445
(5,477)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
53,463
58,940
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$ 64,908
$ 53,463
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Products:
Aortic stent grafts
$ 43,343
$ 30,145
$ 159,371
$ 123,081
On-X
27,797
22,178
101,740
83,982
Surgical sealants
20,315
19,935
76,602
73,898
Other (1)
463
2,404
8,112
9,269
Total products
91,918
74,662
345,825
290,230
Preservation services
24,074
22,646
95,505
98,307
Total revenues
$ 115,992
$ 97,308
$ 441,330
$ 388,537
North America
58,065
49,261
221,742
197,940
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
39,386
33,362
151,368
131,518
Asia Pacific
12,668
9,574
44,250
37,202
Latin America
5,873
5,111
23,970
21,877
Total revenues
$ 115,992
$ 97,308
$ 441,330
$ 388,537
(1) 2025 Other revenue includes reduction in revenue from Italian government payback reserves of $2.3 million.
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ In Thousands
(Unaudited)
Revenues for the
Percent
Change
From Prior
Year
2025
2024
US GAAP
Italian
Adjusted
US GAAP
Exchange
Constant
Adjusted
Products:
Aortic stent grafts
$ 43,343
$ -
$ 43,343
$ 30,145
$ 1,842
$ 31,987
36 %
On-X
27,797
-
27,797
22,178
296
22,474
24 %
Surgical sealants
20,315
-
20,315
19,935
399
20,334
- %
Other
463
2,313
2,776
2,404
5
2,409
15 %
Total products
91,918
2,313
94,231
74,662
2,542
77,204
22 %
Preservation services
24,074
-
24,074
22,646
(10)
22,636
6 %
Total
$ 115,992
$ 2,313
$ 118,305
$ 97,308
$ 2,532
$ 99,840
18 %
North America
58,065
-
58,065
49,261
(19)
49,242
18 %
Europe, the Middle
39,386
2,313
41,699
33,362
2,291
35,653
17 %
Asia Pacific
12,668
-
12,668
9,574
-
9,574
32 %
Latin America
5,873
-
5,873
5,111
260
5,371
9 %
Total
$ 115,992
$ 2,313
$ 118,305
$ 97,308
$ 2,532
$ 99,840
18 %
(2) Reduction in revenue from Italian government payback reserves.
Revenues for the
Percent
Change
From Prior
Year
2025
2024
US GAAP
Italian
Adjusted
US GAAP
Exchange
Constant
Adjusted
Products:
Aortic stent grafts
$ 159,371
$ -
$ 159,371
$ 123,081
$ 2,701
$ 125,782
27 %
On-X
101,740
-
101,740
83,982
328
84,310
21 %
Surgical sealants
76,602
-
76,602
73,898
462
74,360
3 %
Other
8,112
2,313
10,425
9,269
12
9,281
12 %
Total products
345,825
2,313
348,138
290,230
3,503
293,733
19 %
Preservation services
95,505
-
95,505
98,307
(96)
98,211
(3) %
Total
$ 441,330
$ 2,313
$ 443,643
$ 388,537
$ 3,407
$ 391,944
13 %
North America
221,742
-
221,742
197,940
(216)
197,724
12 %
Europe, the Middle
151,368
2,313
153,681
131,518
4,221
135,739
13 %
Asia Pacific
44,250
-
44,250
37,202
-
37,202
19 %
Latin America
23,970
-
23,970
21,877
(598)
21,279
13 %
Total
$ 441,330
$ 2,313
$ 443,643
$ 388,537
$ 3,407
$ 391,944
13 %
(2) Reduction in revenue from Italian government payback reserves.
Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-
General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP
$ 56,841
$ 51,429
$ 226,491
$ 181,455
Business development, integration, and severance
6,260
1,297
9,478
(10,626)
Cybersecurity incident, net of recoveries
(2,880)
2,602
3,541
2,602
Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP
$ 53,461
$ 47,530
$ 213,472
$ 189,479
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP
Net income (loss), GAAP
$ 2,426
$ (16,483)
$ 9,768
$ (13,359)
Adjustments:
Interest expense
5,530
9,742
26,582
34,277
Interest income
(311)
(374)
(763)
(1,467)
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,111
(119)
5,012
5,845
Depreciation and amortization
5,757
6,295
22,458
24,205
EBITDA, non-GAAP
17,513
(939)
63,057
49,501
Non-cash compensation
4,083
2,743
24,385
14,242
Business development, integration, and severance
5,151
5,821
7,141
(6,102)
Cybersecurity incident, net of recoveries
(2,880)
4,583
4,277
4,583
Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt
-
-
2,664
3,669
Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation
42
5,398
(7,236)
5,369
Gain from sale of non-financial assets
(3,500)
-
(7,000)
-
Italian payback measure
2,313
-
2,313
-
Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP
$ 22,722
$ 17,606
$ 89,601
$ 71,262
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
$ 19,560
$ 10,139
$ 39,880
$ 22,236
Capital expenditures
(27,507)
(1,425)
(39,041)
(11,188)
Free cash flows, non-GAAP
$ (7,947)
$ 8,714
$ 839
$ 11,048
Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share
In Thousands, Except Per Share Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP:
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 6,537
$ (16,602)
$ 14,780
$ (7,514)
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,111
(119)
5,012
5,845
Net income (loss)
$ 2,426
$ (16,483)
$ 9,768
$ (13,359)
Diluted income (loss) per common share
$ 0.05
$ (0.39)
$ 0.21
$ (0.32)
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
49,601
41,882
47,162
41,676
Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted
Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP:
$ 6,537
$ (16,602)
$ 14,780
$ (7,514)
Adjustments:
Amortization expense
3,484
4,205
13,775
15,855
Business development, integration, and severance
5,151
5,821
7,141
(6,102)
Non-cash interest expense
326
2,256
1,705
3,866
Cybersecurity incident, net of recoveries
(2,880)
4,583
4,277
4,583
Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt
-
-
2,664
3,669
Gain from sale of non-financial assets
(3,500)
-
(7,000)
-
Italian payback measure
2,313
-
2,313
-
Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP
11,431
263
39,655
14,357
Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25%
2,858
66
9,914
3,589
Adjusted net income, non-GAAP
$ 8,573
$ 197
$ 29,741
$ 10,768
Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted
Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP:
$ 0.05
$ (0.39)
$ 0.21
$ (0.32)
Adjustments:
Amortization expense
0.07
0.10
0.29
0.37
Business development, integration, and severance
0.11
0.14
0.15
(0.14)
Non-cash interest expense
0.01
0.05
0.04
0.09
Cybersecurity incident, net of recoveries
(0.06)
0.11
0.09
0.11
Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt
-
-
0.06
0.09
Gain from sale of non-financial assets
(0.08)
-
(0.15)
-
Italian payback measure
0.05
-
0.05
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.02)
(0.10)
(0.13)
(0.13)
Effect of 25% tax rate
0.04
0.09
0.02
0.18
Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP
$ 0.17
$ -
$ 0.63
$ 0.25
Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:
49,601
41,882
47,162
41,676
Adjustments:
Effect of dilutive stock options and awards
-
1,319
-
1,077
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP
49,601
43,201
47,162
42,753
