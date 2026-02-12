Anzeige
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 22:05 Uhr
Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on March 26, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

Contacts

Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
[email protected] / investor.atmeta.com

Press:
Ashley Zandy
[email protected] / meta.com/news

SOURCE Meta

© 2026 PR Newswire
