Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: 850875 | ISIN: US4404521001
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 23:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Names Will Bonifant Group Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer

Seasoned supply chain leader to oversee global procurement, manufacturing, planning, logistics and engineering

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Will Bonifant as group vice president and chief supply chain officer, effective March 9. In this role, Bonifant will lead the company's global supply chain, including procurement, manufacturing, planning, logistics, engineering and supply chain innovation.

"Will is a proven supply chain leader who has scaled complex operations and built modern capabilities across global networks," said John Ghingo, president, Hormel Foods. "His forward-looking leadership and ability to drive transformation across complex systems will be instrumental as we advance our long-term strategy and strengthen our global supply chain."

Bonifant joins Hormel Foods from The Hershey Company, where he most recently led supply chain strategy, manufacturing and engineering for a 20-plant network. Over 15 years with Hershey, his experience spanned the U.S., Canada and international markets, including leadership of Hershey's end-to-end China supply chain and oversight of operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Earlier roles include management consulting with The Boston Consulting Group and service as a U.S. Navy submarine officer.

About Will Bonifant

Bonifant spent 15 years with The Hershey Company, holding several leadership positions spanning international supply chain, engineering, plant management, and strategy. His broad experience and cross-functional expertise helped strengthen Hershey's operational capabilities and support the company's ongoing growth and innovation.

Before Hershey, Bonifant served as a project leader at the Boston Consulting Group, where he led engagements focused on strategy, organizational design, supply chain transformation, and cost optimization across multiple industries.

Earlier in his career, Bonifant spent eight years as an officer in the United States Navy. He served in multiple leadership and power plant supervisory roles aboard the USS GEORGIA, a ballistic missile submarine, and later worked as a nuclear power regulator specializing in electrical engineering and instrumentation design.

Bonifant holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Master of Science in Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Hormel Foods - Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food. - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact:

Media Relations


Hormel Foods


[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
