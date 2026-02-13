Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rising threats require a battle-tested electricity system for Europe, says Eurelectric report

BRUSSELS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Russia's war against Ukraine has revealed a hard truth: Europe's electricity system is now a prime target. Even outside a war scenario, Europe's grids are already being tested by hybrid and cyber attacks. Against this backdrop,Eurelectrictoday launched anew reportat the Munich Security Conference, assessing how prepared the power sector really is and setting out concrete recommendations for utilities and policymakers.

Eurelectric Logo

Russia's military strategy in Ukraine has made electricity infrastructure a prime target, exposing the vital role power companies play in sustaining society under attack. Utilities have become the de facto second line of defence, keeping essential services running during crises.

Even without being directly at war, Europe is already facing hybrid threats ranging from sabotage and cyberattacks to disinformation. In 2024, at least 11 attacks damaged critical infrastructure, while 23 cyberattacks affected Europe's energy sector since 2022. Regardless of the perpetrator, these incidents are increasing in scale and frequency, placing growing pressure on power utilities to maintain reliable supply.

"We live in a new reality of increasing threats. This requires a fundamental shift in mindset," said Eurelectric's President Markus Rauramo. "Preparing for, responding to and recovering from both physical and hybrid attacks must be a key element of power companies' strategies going forward."

To this end, Eurelectric's new report finds that while awareness of risks is growing, preparedness across the sector remains uneven. With critical infrastructure already under strain, the report warns that the time for action is now.

"This report turns hard lessons from Ukraine into practical action for the rest of Europe," said Kristian Ruby, Eurelectric's Secretary General. "It shows what utilities can do today - from improving crisis coordination and training, to hardening assets, securing communications and stockpiling critical equipment - to better prepare for, respond to and recover from attacks."

To strengthen preparedness, the report calls on utilities to:

  1. Improve situational awareness and crisis readiness , including cooperation with authorities and regular exercises;
  2. Protect critical assets by reinforcing infrastructure, stockpiling equipment, strengthening repair capabilities, and embedding cyber resilience by design.

Media Contact:
Chiara CARMINUCCI
Press Advisor
ccarminucci@eurelectric.org
+32476871575

Eurelectric represents the common interests of the European electricity industry. Speaking for more than 3500 electricity companies, we seek to promote the role of electricity in the advancement of society.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778763/5778762/Eurelectric_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rising-threats-require-a-battle-tested-electricity-system-for-europe-says-eurelectric-report-302682832.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.