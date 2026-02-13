Aktiia: Hilo launches major app update, redefining the future of wearable health

New features unite clinically validated blood pressure, movement and sleep insights to power next-generation cardiovascular care

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktiia, makers of Hilo, the world's first clinically validated, cuffless, continuous blood pressure monitor for consumers, today announces the launch of its most significant app update yet. The latest version of the app introduces step tracking and sleep monitoring via the wearable Hilo band, bringing these insights together with continuous blood pressure data to create a more holistic, intelligent approach to cardiovascular healthcare.

Designed for users who prioritise clinically credible, medically robust health insights, the update marks a major evolution of the Hilo platform. By expanding its app insights, Hilo enables users to understand how everyday behaviours shape cardiovascular health and long-term wellbeing, reinforcing its position as a next-generation wearable for proactive, prevention-first healthcare.

With the updated Hilo app, users can now access:

Continuous blood pressure insights : the same clinically validated, medical grade insights as before, captured effortlessly throughout the day and night

: the same clinically validated, medical grade insights as before, captured effortlessly throughout the day and night Passive step tracking : providing daily movement totals and long-term activity trends - Clinical research shows higher step counts correlate with meaningful drops in blood pressure over time

: providing daily movement totals and long-term activity trends - Sleep insights : surfacing duration and consistency to reveal patterns of rest and recovery - steady, deep sleep cycles allow blood pressure dips that enable essential recovery for your heart and blood vessels

: surfacing duration and consistency to reveal patterns of rest and recovery - Enhanced onboarding calibration: capturing four cuff calibration readings over four separate days during set-up to provide reliable, accurate long-term insights that reflect real-world blood pressure variability

Blood pressure remains one of the most powerful indicators of future cardiovascular risk, yet it is also one of the least understood by consumers. Together, these features deliver a deeper picture of cardiovascular health, helping users understand not just their numbers, but the lifestyle factors that influence them.

Research has shown that higher daily step counts are associated with lower blood pressure and reduced cardiovascular risk[1], highlighting the value of passive activity tracking in understanding vascular health over time. And emerging evidence suggests that disrupted or insufficient sleep is linked to higher systolic blood pressure and poorer cardiovascular outcomes[2]. By layering in daily movement and sleep patterns, Hilo enables users to contextualise their blood pressure trends, revealing how behaviours such as activity levels, recovery and sleep consistency directly shape cardiovascular health over time. The result is earlier awareness, clearer patterns and deeper insight into long-term risk.

"Blood pressure is profoundly influenced by how we live: how we sleep, how we move, how we recover," said Stefan Petzinger, CEO of Aktiia. "With this update, we're giving our users a richer, more connected understanding of their health, built on clinically validated blood pressure data. It's a powerful step forward in making prevention measurable, actionable and part of everyday life."

The new features are designed to remain seamless, intuitive and passive, captured automatically through the Hilo band with no manual input required. Rather than pushing targets or coaching, steps and sleep are intentionally presented as contextual signals, adding depth and understanding without overwhelming users. This approach reflects Hilo's philosophy: empowering long-term insight, not short-term optimisation.

"Blood pressure doesn't exist in isolation," added Josep Solà, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Aktiia."When we combine continuous blood pressure data with movement and sleep, we begin to see how everyday life shapes cardiovascular health. This creates a much more meaningful feedback loop, supporting smarter decisions and, ultimately, better long-term outcomes."

Alongside the new lifestyle features, the update introduces an enhanced onboarding experience, including a four-day cuff calibration learning phase when linking the Hilo band to the app. This calibration period allows Hilo to better understand each user's individual baseline blood pressure behaviour across multiple days and contexts, resulting in more stable, consistent readings over time and setting clearer expectations from the outset. After the initial setup, users are required to calibrate once per month to ensure ongoing consistency and accuracy.

The update reflects a broader shift toward continuous, real-world health data as a foundation for preventive medicine.

Traditional blood pressure monitoring relies on occasional cuff measurements, which are highly sensitive to posture, stress, caffeine intake, time of day and dozens of other variables, making consistent and accurate measurement difficult in everyday life. Continuous monitoring, by contrast, reveals patterns rather than snapshots, enabling earlier detection of emerging risk and more personalised long-term insight. Hilo users can also export their data from the app to share with clinicians, supporting diagnosis and medication titration.

Looking ahead, Hilo is also transitioning to a subscription-based model, reinforcing its commitment to long-term health support rather than one-off metrics. The subscription offering will provide users with continuous access to clinically validated insights, evolving features and ongoing innovation, positioning Hilo as a lifelong cardiovascular companion rather than a standalone device.

The latest Hilo app update is available to all users via the Hilo app, which can be downloaded from all major app stores.

Notes to Editors

About Aktiia & Hilo:

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, Aktiia is the global leader in continuous, cuffless blood pressure monitoring solutions available under the brand Hilo. Its flagship product ecosystem: the Hilo Band and companion app that bring Aktiia's technology directly to consumers and clinicians. The company combines advanced optical sensing technology with proprietary algorithms and data-driven insights to empower individuals and clinicians to better monitor and manage hypertension - the world's leading silent killer. Aktiia's technology is clinically validated, FDA-cleared and CE-marked (Class IIa) as a medical device. Its flagship product, the Hilo Band, provides continuous, effortless and accurate blood pressure monitoring through a sleek wrist-worn wearable, integrated with the Hilo companion app. Operating in 12 markets worldwide, Aktiia's mission is to help manage the world's blood pressure through innovation, accessibility and scientific rigor.

The Hilo system by itself is not intended to make diagnoses. Data should always be used in consultation with your healthcare provider.

For more information about Hilo please visit: https://hilo.com

[1] Ekelund U, et al. "Association of Physical Activity With Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Risk." Lancet, 2014.

[2] Yang L, Hu F-X, Wang K, Wang Z-Z, Yang J.Association of sleep duration with hypertension in young and middle-aged adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis. International Journal of Cardiology Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention. 2025;25:200387.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902965/Aktiia_Hilo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678060/5795995/Hilo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hilo-launches-major-app-update-redefining-the-future-of-wearable-health-302686756.html