AVITA Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions ("AVITA Medical," or the "Company"), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights and Recent Business Updates

Total revenue of $17.6 million, compared to $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting the lingering impact of reimbursement headwinds throughout 2025.

Gross profit margin of 81.2%, reflecting product mix and inventory-related adjustments.

Net use of cash improved for the second consecutive quarter to approximately $5.1 million, compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter, underscoring continued progress in cash efficiency.

Operating expenses decreased 5% to $24.7 million, compared with $26.1 million in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a lower cost base.

Net loss of $11.6 million, or a loss of $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or a loss of $0.44 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In January, the Company announced the refinancing of its existing debt under a new credit facility with Perceptive Advisors LLC, securing up to $60 million of committed capital to strengthen the Company's capital structure and support long-term growth.

As of January 2026, six of the seven Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) have published payment rates for RECELL, further removing a key constraint on utilization experienced in 2025.

Cohealyx I study fully enrolled, and PermeaDerm I study surpassed 75% enrollment, in December 2025; data from both clinical studies expected in 2026.

Data presented at the 2026 Boswick Burn & Wound Symposium in January included the first surgeon-reported integrated use of RECELL, PermeaDerm, and Cohealyx within a staged wound care pathway, highlighting the practical application of the Company's product portfolio.





Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of approximately $71.6 million for full year 2025, compared to $64.3 million for full year 2024, representing an increase of approximately 11%, within the Company's revised revenue guidance for the year.

Gross profit margin was 82.1%.

Net loss of $48.6 million, or a loss of $1.74 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $61.8 million, or a loss of $2.39 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year.





Cary Vance, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical, commented:

"The fourth quarter marked the close of a year of stabilization, and the beginning of a more execution-focused phase, for the Company. While reimbursement disruption and operational transition weighed on revenue performance in 2025, those issues are now largely behind us, and we are seeing early signs of normalization in clinician use of RECELL. We enter 2026 with a clearer commercial focus and a validated portfolio that supports growth through deeper utilization within our core burn and trauma centers, with our priority centered on delivering consistent, execution-led growth quarter by quarter."

David O'Toole, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"Throughout 2025, we took deliberate actions to reduce our operating cost base and improve cash efficiency, resulting in sequential improvement in cash use during the second half of the year and a more disciplined and sustainably lower cost structure. In January, we refinanced our existing debt under a new credit facility with Perceptive Advisors on terms better aligned with our operating trajectory. With less restrictive covenants, this new credit facility will allow the organization to focus on execution and operating discipline as we enter 2026."

Financial Guidance

Full year 2026 revenue expected in the range of $80 to $85 million, representing growth of approximately 12% to 19% compared to 2025 revenue.





Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue was $17.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of $0.8 million, or 4%, compared to $18.4 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. The reduction in revenue was largely driven by MAC reimbursement headwinds, partially offset by increased revenue from new product launches and expanding adoption within the Company's established markets.

Gross profit margin was 81.2% versus 87.6% in Q4 2024, reflecting product mix and inventory-related adjustments. RECELL-only gross margin was 83.1% for the quarter. The Company shares the average sales price for Cohealyx at 50% and for PermeaDerm at 60%. Despite the positive economics of these arrangements, they result in an overall decrease in the gross margin percentage. Therefore, the product mix is expected to continue to impact the overall gross margin percentage while increasing gross profit. In addition, as the operating expenses associated with this revenue are not expected to rise significantly, this will contribute to improved operating profit on a quarterly basis.

Total operating expenses were $24.7 million, compared to $26.1 million in Q4 2024, representing a decrease of $1.4 million or 5%. This includes a number of non-recurring costs, the largest of which was $1.2 million of one-time severance costs. The reduction from Q4 2024 reflects a $2.2 million decline in sales and marketing expenses, primarily from lower salaries, benefits, stock-based compensation, and commissions. General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.1 million, while research and development expenses increased by $0.8 million due to higher salaries, benefits, stock-based compensation, and clinical trial costs associated with the Cohealyx and PermeaDerm post-market studies.

Other (expense) income, net was other income of $20,000, up $0.3 million from other expense of $0.3 million in Q4 2024. The $20,000 of other income reflects a non-cash gain of $0.6 million related to the change in fair value of the warrant liability, partially offset by a non-cash charge of $0.5 million from the change in fair value of the debt. In Q4 2024, other expense, net included non-cash charges of $0.7 million related to the change in fair value of the warrant liability, offset by $0.4 million in income related to the company's investments.

AVITA Medical demonstrated continued financial discipline in the quarter, with net cash use improving for the third consecutive quarter to approximately $5.1 million, compared to $6.2 million in Q3 and $10.1 million in Q2. The Company ended Q4 with cash and marketable securities of $18.2 million, compared to $23.3 million at the start of the quarter and $35.9 million at the end of 2024.

Net loss was $11.6 million, or a loss of $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $11.6 million, or a loss of $0.44 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 11% to $71.6 million, compared to $64.3 million in the year-ended December 31, 2024. The growth in revenues was largely driven by deeper penetration within customer accounts, new accounts for the treatment of traumatic and surgical wounds and, to a lesser extent, new product launches.

Gross profit margin was 82.1% compared to 85.8% in the corresponding period in the prior year. Note that the gross margin for RECELL products only was 84.3% for the year. The decrease in the overall gross margin percentage from the prior year was primarily caused by product mix and higher inventory reserve.

Total operating expenses were $101.4 million, compared to $111.8 million in prior year period, representing a decrease of $10.4 million or 9%. The reduction reflects a $5.1 million decline in sales and marketing expenses, primarily from lower salaries, benefits, stock-based compensation, and commissions. General and administrative expenses decreased by $5.8 million primarily from lower salaries, benefits, and stock-based compensation, while research and development expenses increased by $0.5 million due to higher salaries, benefits, stock-based compensation, and clinical trial costs associated with the Cohealyx and PermeaDerm post-market studies.

Net loss was $48.6 million, or a loss of $1.74 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $61.8 million, or a loss of $2.39 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year.

Credit facility with Perceptive Advisors LLC

On January 13, 2026, AVITA Medical announced the closing of a five-year credit facility providing up to $60 million in capital from Perceptive Advisors LLC, a healthcare-focused investment firm. An initial $50 million has been funded with the option to draw an additional $10 million through the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to meeting a certain revenue milestone. The proceeds of the transaction were used to repay the Company's outstanding debt, with the balance to be used to support the further growth of its acute wound care portfolio.

As part of the new credit facility, the Company established trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue covenants aligned with its current operating trajectory. As set forth in the credit facility, the initial TTM revenue covenant is $68.5 million for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, and $73 million for the full year 2026. Accordingly, based on the Company's reported financial results for the three quarters ended December 31, 2025, the Company will be required to achieve only $15.4 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2026, to comply with the initial TTM revenue covenant of $68.5 million.

AVITA Medical remains focused on disciplined cash management, sharpening execution, and accelerating commercial momentum across its core U.S. burn and trauma center opportunity.

AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 10,243 - 14,050 Marketable securities 7,942 21,835 Accounts receivable, net 9,086 11,786 Prepaids and other current assets 1,293 2,060 Inventory 6,926 7,269 Total current assets 35,490 57,000 Plant and equipment, net 8,630 10,018 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,899 3,571 Corporate-owned life insurance ("COLI") asset 3,116 3,006 Intangible assets, net 5,645 5,570 Other long-term assets 612 546 Total assets - 56,392 - 79,711 LIABILITIES, NON-QUALIFIED DEFERRED COMPENSATION PLAN SHARE AWARDS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 8,959 - 6,294 Accrued wages and fringe benefits 7,813 10,451 Loan facility 42,984 - Current non-qualified deferred compensation ("NQDC") liability 276 2,094 Other current liabilities 2,645 1,319 Total current liabilities 62,677 20,158 Loan facility - long-term - 42,245 Non-qualified deferred compensation liability 3,697 2,969 Contract liabilities 290 324 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 2,135 2,840 Contingent liability, long-term 3,000 3,000 Warrant liabilities 1,243 3,432 Total liabilities 73,042 74,968 Non-qualified deferred compensation plan share awards - 244 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 3 3 Preferred stock - - Company common stock held by the non-qualified deferred compensation plan (1,293 - (1,319 - Additional paid-in capital 394,408 367,568 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,367 - (1,939 - Accumulated deficit (408,401 - (359,814 - Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (16,650 - 4,499 Total liabilities, non-qualified deferred compensation plan share awards and stockholders' equity (deficit) - 56,392 - 79,711