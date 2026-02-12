Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
12.02.2026 22:42 Uhr
D. Boral Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing of $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D. Boral Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 28,750,000 units, which includes 3,750,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit for total gross proceeds of $287,500,000. The units began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "DBCAU" on February 11, 2026. Each unit consists of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one redeemable public warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be traded on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "DBCA" and "DBCAW," respectively.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and the simultaneous private placement of units to pursue and consummate a business combination with one or more businesses.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC: Attn: 590 Madison Avenue 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at (212) 970-5150, or from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on January 30, 2026. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About D. Boral Acquisition I Corp.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to focus on industries that complement its management team's background, and to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify and acquire a business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the IPO and the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction in the sectors it is targeting or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

D. Boral Capital LLC
Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com
Telephone: 212-970-5150


