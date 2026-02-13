Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp Signs Binding Letter of Intent with Dalmore for Proposed Business Combination

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp ("AFAR"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Dalmore Holdings Pty Ltd ("Dalmore") have entered into a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") in connection with a proposed business combination. Upon completion, the combined company is expected to be publicly listed on a national securities exchange in the United States.

Under the terms of the LOI, all existing Dalmore shareholders are to roll their equity into the combined company.

In connection with the proposed transaction, AFAR expects to raise additional capital through a private investment in public equity ("PIPE") financing to support the combined company's growth objectives and future development plans.

The LOI is subject to completion of due diligence and final transaction structuring, and includes customary exclusivity, confidentiality, and other provisions. No assurances can be provided as to the entry into or timing of any definitive agreement or the consummation of any transaction. Completion of the transaction remains subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, shareholder and regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The parties will announce additional details regarding the proposed business combination if and when a definitive agreement is executed.

Operational Progress at Dalmore

Dalmore owns and operates the Wilkie Creek open-cut coal mine in Queensland's Surat Basin, a historic Australian coal asset with an anticipated legacy production run rate of approximately 2.6 million tonnes per annum, and a planned ramp-up to approximately 3.7 million tonnes per annum.

Following a comprehensive operational and financial restructuring, Dalmore is working towards executing its first shipments of high-quality Australian coal, marking a key milestone in the recommencement of commercial operations. These initial shipments have been enabled by development and working capital funding provided by Blackbird Capital, a privately held financial services company based in Australia, which has supported the recommissioning of the mine, logistics readiness, and early customer deliveries.

The recommencement of Wilkie Creek's commercial operations is expected to deliver renewed economic activity in the Dalby region of Queensland, including job creation, increased demand for local services, and broader regional supply-chain engagement.

Advisors

Hall Chadwick is serving as Corporate Advisor to Dalmore. Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor to AFAR. The Loev Law Firm, PC is serving as legal counsel to AFAR. Duane Morris LLP is serving as legal counsel to Dalmore.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisitions Corp

Aura FAT Projects Acquisitions Corp is a special purpose acquisition company led by an experienced management team and board of directors with a track record of sourcing and executing business combination transactions. AFAR's business strategy is to identify companies that its management and board believes have compelling potential for value creation.

About Dalmore Holdings Pty Ltd

As described more fully above, Dalmore Holdings Pty Ltd is an Australian private mining company focused on the revitalization of the Wilkie Creek open-cut coal mine in Queensland, Australia.

