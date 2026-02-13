Namib Minerals Commences Dewatering at Redwing Mine in Support of Restart Project

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namib Minerals ("Namib Minerals" or "the Company"), (Nasdaq: NAMM), today provided an update on progress at its Redwing Mine in Zimbabwe, confirming that dewatering activities commenced on January 29, 2026, in line with the work plan outlined in the Company's November 2025 business update. The dewatering phase will enable access to the mine for feasibility studies, including underground condition assessments and detailed engineering evaluations, which will inform the next stages of the restart project at Redwing.

The Company noted that progress to date is consistent with the planned enabling works and reflects the Company's disciplined, safety-focused approach to restarting production at the Redwing Mine.

"Dewatering at Redwing is progressing as planned and represents an important milestone in the restart process," said Ibrahima Tall, Chief Executive Officer of Namib Minerals. "We are focused on building Namib Minerals into a mid-tier gold producer, targeting meaningful reserve growth, with Redwing's future restart representing an important step toward that goal."

