Capgemini Services SAS: Full-year 2025 results

Full-year 2025 results

Revenues of €22,465 million in 2025, up +1.7%

Revenue growth at constant exchange rates of +3.4% for the full year, and +10.6% in Q4

Bookings up +3.9% at constant exchange rates to €24.4 billion with a 1.08 book-to-bill

Stable operating margin, at 13.3% of revenues

Net profit, Group share, of €1,601 million

Basic earnings per share of €9.46, down -3.7% and normalized earnings per share of €12.95, up +5.8%

Organic free cash flow stable at €1.95 billion

Proposed dividend of €3.40 per share

Paris, February 13, 2026 - The Board of Directors of Capgemini SE, chaired by Paul Hermelin, convened on February 12, 2026 in Paris to review and adopt the accounts1 of the Capgemini Group for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said: "In a complex macroeconomic environment, we exceeded our revenue growth objective and met our margin and organic free cash flow targets, demonstrating the strength and clarity of our strategic direction. The improvement of our underlying growth dynamics throughout the year has been driven by a strong demand for cloud, data & AI and digital business process services, as well as a greater number of large transformational deals.

We are helping clients to scale AI from small experiments to enterprise-wide programs by integrating AI throughout our portfolio, deploying it in delivery, and strengthening our partner ecosystem to accelerate path to value. Generative and agentic AI accounted for over 10% of Group bookings in Q4, demonstrating that our clients recognize us as a trusted partner for their AI-driven business and technology transformation.

We are accelerating the transformation of our capabilities to align with our growth agenda. This will drive a number of country-specific workforce and skills adaptation initiatives resulting in cumulative restructuring costs of circa €700 million over the next two years.

The strategic acquisition of WNS marked a milestone for the Group. This acquisition strengthens Capgemini's ability to deliver GenAI- powered intelligent operations at scale, accelerating end-to-end agentification of business processes to deliver significant value.

In 2026, our growth will be fueled by AI-led transformation programs, Intelligent Operations where we are signing some large deals, and sovereignty where demand is significantly increasing as demonstrated by our recent announcements with AWS, Google and Microsoft.

We are clearly pivoting the Group to be the catalyst for enterprise-wide AI adoption.

Looking ahead, we target for 2026 revenue growth at constant exchange rates of around +6.5% to +8.5% and an operating margin of between 13.6% and 13.8%."

Key figures

(in millions of euros) 2024 2025 Change Revenues 22,096 22,465 +1.7% Operating margin- 2,934 2,983 +1.7% as a % of revenues 13.3% 13.3% stable Operating profit 2,356 2,199 -6.7% as a % of revenues 10.7% 9.8% -0.9pts Net profit (Group share) 1,671 1,601 -4.2% Basic earnings per share Non-controlling interests (6) (6) Net profit (Group share) 1,671 1,601 -4.2%

Normalized and diluted earnings per share

(in millions of euros) 2024 2025 Change Average number of shares outstanding 170,201,409 169,347,632 -0.5% BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 9.82 9.46 -3.7% Diluted average number of shares outstanding 176,375,256 175,390,017 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 9.47 9.13 -3.6%



(in millions of euros) 2024 2025 Change Profit for the period, Group share 1,671 1,601 -4.2% Effective tax rate 28.8% 24.6% (-) Other operating income and expenses, net of tax 412 591 Normalized profit for the period 2,083 2,192 +5.3% Average number of shares outstanding 170,201,409 169,347,632 NORMALIZED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 12.23 12.95 +5.8%

Change in cash and cash equivalents and organic free cash flow

(in millions of euros) 2024 2025 Net cash from operating activities 2,526 2,482 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of disposals (310) (222) Net interest cost 37 (15) Repayments of lease liabilities (292) (296) ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW 1,961 1,949 Other cash flows from (used in) investing and financing activities (2,788) (1,680) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (827) 269 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 97 (242) Opening cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdrafts 3,517 2,787 Closing cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdrafts 2,787 2,814

Net Debt

(in millions of euros) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 2,789 2,814 Bank overdrafts (2) 0 Cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdrafts 2,787 2,814 Cash management assets 268 218 Long-term borrowings (4,281) (7,451) Short-term borrowings and bank overdrafts (863) (887) (-) Bank overdrafts 2 0 Borrowings, excluding bank overdrafts (5,142) (8,338) Derivative instruments (20) 0 NET CASH / (NET DEBT) (2,107) (5,306)

ESG Performance

ObjectivesKey Performance IndicatorsBaseline2024

(2018 or

2019)



2025



2030 Target

(vs 2019) Environment











































Reduce our Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 90%, by

2040











Scope 1 & 2 - Absolute emissions (market-based, 154.1 11.2

ktCO2e) 8.7 -80% absolute Scope 3 - Business travel emissions per employee 1.26 0.48

(average total heacount, tCO2e/head)



0.38 -55% per employee Scope 3 - Employee commuting emissions per 1.08 0.55

employee (tCO2e/head)



0.50 -55% per employee Scope 3 - Absolute emissions from purchased 305.7 301.5

goods and services (ktCO2e) 279.5 -50% absolute



Scale up our investment in climate and nature solutions at a level commensurate with our GHG emissions







% of residual operational emissions for which - - carbon credits have been retired



100%



100% % of total operational emissions for which carbon

credits have been retired - - 58% 100% Increase bookings (value) delivering sustainability Variation of bookings (value) delivering - - benefits to our clients sustainability benefits to our clients



+7%



- Social



























Reach and maintain, on average, 70 learning hours Average Completed Learning Hours, including

per employee per year learning in the flow of work, per headcount at the 41.9 81.3



end of the year



97.2



>=70 Upskill our talents on one yearly de?ned strategic Number of active learners on a yearly defined

topic strategic topic - -



195k Above the target defined each year Maintain our employees' belonging index above 80 Belonging index score - - 84 >80 Keep over 80% of the employees with a positive % of employees surveyed with an average Ethical

perception of our Values, culture, and ethical culture score between 7 and 10 (annual average - 85% behaviors in the Group number of employees)



85%



>80% Enhance awareness and foster the adoption of % of headcount who completed the 'Ethics in AI' e-

Ethical AI practices learning - - To be reported from 2026



>80%



Maintain at least 40% of women in our global teams and reach 35% of women in group executive leadership positions, by 2030



% of women in the workforce 33.0% 39.7% 40.5% >=40% % of women in group executive leadership 16.9% 29.0% positions 30.5% >=35% Support 10M bene?ciaries in underserved Cumulated number of Digital Inclusion

communities through our digital inclusion programs, beneficiaries (since 2018) n.m. 7.5M

by 2030



8.5M



>10M Governance



























Maintain best-in-class corporate governance MSCI ESG rating on Corporate Governance - Rating



achieved



Rating achieved Top quartile compared to industry peers By 2030, suppliers covering 80% of the purchase % of purchase amount with suppliers who have

amount of the previous year, will have committed to committed to our ESG standards over the total - 60% our ESG standards purchase amount of the reporting year



72%



>=80%















Embed data protection into our culture, operations

and clients' delivery







% of headcount (total headcount at the end of the

year) who completed the mandatory e-learning - 95% module on data protection



94%



>90% % of DPO (number of DPO at the end of the year)

certified with the International Association of - 76% Privacy Professionals



87%



>90% % of qualified client engagements that have

reached a top-level comprehensive digital end-to- - - end data protection maturity assessment



58%



>85%







Be recognized as a front leader on cybersecurity



% of operation centers and sensitive facilities at - 98% the end of the year, ISO 27001 certified 98% >98% % of headcount (total headcount at the end of the

year) who completed the mandatory e-learning - 95% module on Cybersecurity



96%



>95%

Note: in the table above, 2025 data may include some estimates and some historical data points may have been restated to ensure comparability. The information provided in this table does not account for WNS and other acquisitions that were also completed at the end of 2025.

1 Audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been completed. The auditors are in the process of issuing their report.

2 Capgemini has met its RE100 commitment for 99.6% of its global electricity consumption. The remaining 0.4% was not met because of the unavailability in Tunisia and Romania of renewable electricity aligned to RE100 technical criteria.

3 Note that in the appendix, certain totals may not equal the sum of amounts due to rounding adjustments.