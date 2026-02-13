Coop Pank AS results for January 2026

Coop Pank's financial results in January 2026:

In January, number of the bank's clients increased by 1,400 and number of active clients decreased by 500. By the end of the month number of clients reached 228,400 and number of active clients reached 107,800. Over the year, customer base has grown by 9%.

Volume of the bank's customer deposits increased by 28 million euros, reaching 2.08 billion euros by the end of month. Deposits of corporate customers increased by 1 million and deposits of private customers increased by 6 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms increased by 21 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits increased by 8%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 13 million euros over the month and reached 2.13 billion euros by the end of January. Corporate loans portfolio increased by 10 million euros, home loans portfolio increased by 4 million euros, leasing portfolio remained stable and consumer financing portfolio decreased by 1 million euros. Over the year, loan portfolio increased by 19%.

In January, the loan impairment cost was 0.1 million euros.

Compared to the first month of last year, the bank's net income has increased by 5% and expenses have increased by 7% during the same period this year.

The bank earned net profit of 2.8 million euros in January, which is 4% more than in the same period last year.

In January, Coop Pank's return on equity was 14.2% and the cost-income ratio was 50%.



Comment by Arko Kurtmann, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank:

"This year began for Coop Pank with a solid profit of €2.8 million, which is 4% higher than in the same period last year, indicating that the bank's profitability has turned upward.

In January, the bank's loan portfolio continued to grow moderately, primarily supported by new business loans and home loans. The loan portfolio remains of good quality. In January, the bank's interest income and fee and commission income remained stable and in line with expectations, as did operating expenses.

Although the pace of customer acquisition and activity was somewhat lower than usual in the first month of the year, the bank remained satisfied with the growth rate of its customer base.

In January, the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank approved the bank's strategic objectives for the next five years, which include maintaining the current rapid growth pace and dividend policy, increasing profitability, continuing strategic cooperation with Coop retail, and launching investment services.

In addition, the bank announced in January that as of 1 February 2026, the Management Board will be expanded to include Coop Pank's Head of IT, Alvar Pihlapuu.

At the end of January, Coop Pank's return on equity stood at 14.2% and the cost-to-income ratio at 50%, both close to the bank's long-term targets of an ROE of at least 15% and a cost-to-income ratio below 45%."

More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 228,400. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

