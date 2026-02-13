Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
Tradegate
13.02.26 | 11:43
86,34 Euro
+0,09 % +0,08
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 09:36 Uhr
78 Leser
InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital awarded fifth injunction against Disney

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded another injunction against Disney by a court in Germany.

The Munich Regional Court ruled that InterDigital is entitled to an injunction over Disney's infringement of an InterDigital patent related to HEVC compression technology. Disney can appeal the decision.

The judgment from the Munich court is the fifth injunction InterDigital has received over Disney's infringement of InterDigital's intellectual property. Other injunctions have been issued by courts in Germany and Brazil over patents related to HDR technology, the dynamic overlaying of a first video stream with a second video stream, and additional HEVC and AVC compression technology.

"As an early pioneer in video compression technology, InterDigital's innovation has helped Disney to build a highly profitable streaming business," said Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. "With this latest injunction, it is clearly time for Disney to sign an agreement that appropriately values our innovation."

About InterDigital-

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.