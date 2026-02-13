Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 11:02 Uhr
UWGEAM LLC: Darrell Kelley and Business Partners to Visit Ghana for Humanitarian Engagement and Exploratory Discussions

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Darrell Kelley, in collaboration with his business partners and strategic associates, has announced plans to visit Ghana for humanitarian purposes and to gain deeper insight into the country's social, economic, and cultural landscape.

The visit is exploratory and humanitarian in nature. The delegation will be seeking opportunities to connect with members of the local community, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, and development advocates to better understand areas where future philanthropic or community-focused initiatives may provide meaningful impact.

In addition, the team will informally assess the feasibility of a long-term mixed-use development concept known as **Sankofa Legacy Estates & Resort - Accra, Ghana**, currently valued at approximately $280 million. Any such initiative would be considered for future implementation and would be pursued strictly in compliance with Ghanaian laws, regulations, and investment requirements.

The conceptual framework of the proposed development includes:

- 1,000 modern residential units

- A 120-room boutique resort

- Retail and commercial space

- Workforce training facilities

- Renewable energy integration

- Cultural and diaspora engagement components

If developed in the future, the project is envisioned to generate economic activity, workforce training opportunities, and community development benefits.

---

## Purpose of the Visit

The primary purpose of the visit is humanitarian outreach and relationship-building. During the trip, the delegation intends to:

- Engage in community-focused discussions

- Explore potential charitable and social impact initiatives

- Conduct informal market observations

- Seek dialogue with local entrepreneurs and development stakeholders

- Strengthen cultural and diaspora connections

No formal governmental meetings have been scheduled at this time, though the delegation remains open to introductory discussions should appropriate opportunities arise.

---

## Commitment to Responsible Engagement

Darrell Kelley and his associates emphasize that this visit is for humanitarian and exploratory purposes only. Any future business or development activities would be evaluated separately and undertaken only in full accordance with Ghanaian legal and regulatory frameworks.

https://youtu.be/mULtBem7UlA?si=nEXuC3OoWJEcOfXo

You can follow Darrell Kelley, Instagram, Darrell Kelley official

## Media & Investor Contact Information

Website: **uwgeamllc.com**
Email: **hzmonetize@protonmail.com**
Phone: **678-882-5757**
Toll-Free: **888-557-8883**

SOURCE: UWGEAM LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/darrell-kelley-and-business-partners-to-visit-ghana-for-humanitari-1137524

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
