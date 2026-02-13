Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
PR Newswire
13.02.2026 11:12 Uhr
Targeting "Hybrid+ Off-Road" Segment: How JETOUR PHEV Delivers All-Terrain Efficiency Through Gas-Electric Synergy

WUHU, China, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid technology has evolved far beyond its early focus on fuel economy. It has entered a more advanced stage-one that balances power, efficiency, and adaptability across different driving scenarios. This evolution has shaped three mainstream paths: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). Striking a balance between efficiency and performance across diverse scenarios has become a key measure of hybrid maturity.

HEV requires no external charging and is easy to maintain, making it suitable for users who often drive long distances. But its power output is limited. REEV can realize zero fuel use over short distances, and the maintenance is convenient. However, it leads to energy loss at highway speeds, with performance and comfort often compromised. PHEV strikes a better balance by combining charging capability with gas-electric synergy. It prioritizes electricity at low speeds and fuel utilization at high speeds, thus well balancing fuel economy and power delivery. This makes it adaptable to diverse driving scenarios, with particular advantages in off-road conditions.

Compared with urban roads, off-road driving demands stronger torque, sustained power output, and higher system stability. Conventional hybrid systems often struggle to meet these needs. The PHEV architecture, however, allows the engine and motor to work together, effectively balancing power and energy consumption in challenging terrain. As a result, "Hybrid+ Off-Road" has become a key direction for PHEV technology in real-world applications. Focusing on this segment, JETOUR has continued to develop hybrid off-road solutions. Building on the T1 and T2, the brand has introduced PHEV models tailored to different off-road scenarios, offering new solutions for customers in various markets. These models have earned positive feedback in markets across the Middle East, Central and South America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

From a technical perspective, JETOUR PHEV models are equipped with a 1.5TD hybrid engine and a 3DHT hybrid-specific transmission. The parallel "gas-electric co-drive" architecture enables the engine and dual motors to deliver bidirectional coupling power. This ensures strong performance while improving overall system efficiency, addressing the high fuel consumption typically associated with traditional fuel-powered off-road vehicles. Unlike common single- or dual-gear hybrid systems, JETOUR PHEV's 3DHT dual-motor setup can intelligently adjust the power source and output strategy based on driving conditions, making it suitable for city commuting, highway cruising, and outdoor off-roading alike.


In terms of driving experience, JETOUR PHEV models not just deliver strong power and high efficiency. It further enhances comfort while maintaining strong off-road capability. Take the T2 PHEV as an example. Its rugged "boxy" design gives it a distinctive look and improves off-road capability. With excellent approach and departure angles and generous ground clearance, it can confidently handle gravel roads, shallow water crossings, and other challenging terrain. Inside, the vehicle balances toughness with comfort. Supportive seats and an intelligent infotainment system help absorb road vibrations and reduce fatigue during long off-road trips. This combination of off-road strength and ride comfort is gradually reshaping the traditional view that off-road vehicles prioritize performance over comfort.

As hybrid technology advances toward multi-scenario integration, "Hybrid+ Off-Road" is moving from concept to a proven market solution. Through optimized architecture and intelligent energy management, JETOUR PHEV technology delivers efficient performance in daily commuting while providing strong power and reliable range for long-distance travel and complex terrain. It strikes a balance between power, efficiency, and comfort across all scenarios, offering users a truly versatile mobility choice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903748/Jetour.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/targeting-hybrid-off-road-segment-how-jetour-phev-delivers-all-terrain-efficiency-through-gas-electric-synergy-302687543.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
