13.02.2026 11:48 Uhr
China Intercontinental Press: 2026 Chinese New Year Cultural Fairs Bring Spring Festival Spirit to the League of Arab States and ICESCO

CAIRO and RABAT, Morocco, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2026, as the Year of the Horse approached, two Chinese New Year cultural fairs were held in Cairo and Rabat. Through vibrant exhibitions, interactive workshops, and artistic performances, the events conveyed the unifying spirit of the Spring Festival (Chinese New Year), building a bridge for dialogue in the pursuit of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Cairo event, titled "Hoofbeats on the Silk Road, A Symphony of the New Year" Chinese New Year Cultural Fair was hosted by China Intercontinental Press and organized by Bayt ElHekma Cultural Group on February 8. Attracting over 1,000 participants, the fair showcased traditional performances, intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, and interactive experiences. Amidst a festive atmosphere, guests engaged in immersive cultural activities, strengthening the bond of China-Arab friendship.


On February 11, hosted by Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), China Intercontinental Press, and the Institute of Silk Road Strategy Studies of Shanghai International Studies University, the "Galloping into Spring, Blessings Along the Silk Road" Chinese New Year Cultural Fair followed in Rabat at ICESCO headquarters. Dr. Salim M. Almalik, Director General of ICESCO, and Zhou Zhicheng, Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Morocco, attended the event. The event attracted over 300 participants, including the former Minister of the Interior and the former Minister of Economy and Finance in Morocco; Ambassadors to Morocco from Australia, Russia, South Africa; diplomats from more than 40 countries, including Brazil, France, Thailand, and representatives of Chinese enterprises. The fair featured lion dances, martial arts, music performance, exhibitions by contemporary artists, and immersive activities such as traditional rubbing and sachet making. The event highlighted how Spring Festival culture-while honoring tradition-provides enduring spiritual strength for people.


Yousef Bader Meshari, Director of the Culture and Dialogue of Civilizations Department at the Secretariat of the League of Arab States, emphasized that this event was not just a celebration, but also a vivid reflection of the deepening dialogue between Chinese and Arab civilizations.

Dr. Salim M. Almalik, Director General of ICESCO, noted that cooperation with China is anchored in trust and a shared belief in the power of knowledge to connect peoples. He expressed his hope that the Year of the Horse would energize collective efforts, encouraging prosperity and reinforcing peace among nations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903744/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903745/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2026-chinese-new-year-cultural-fairs-bring-spring-festival-spirit-to-the-league-of-arab-states-and-icesco-302687556.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
