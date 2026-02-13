Germany's latest tender for large-scale PV project concluded with an average final price of €0.0500 ($0.0593)/kWh. The procurement exercise was largely oversubscribed.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,328 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar. It assigned the capacity across 226 bids. The new allocations exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was oversubscribed, with 634 project proposals totaling 5.23 GW. The average price came in at €0.0500 ($0.0593)/kWh, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...