The Chinese manufacturer said its 15?kW three-phase low-voltage hybrid inverter is paired with the stackable BP5000 5?kWh battery supporting up to 120?kWh. It features three MPPTs, 150% oversized PV input, and smart load management for optimized self-consumption.China-based inverter and energy storage system provider Hinen has introduced a new three-phase lowve-voltage hybrid inrter for residential applications. The H15000T 15?kW inverter is paired with the company's BP5000 5?kWh low-voltage battery module, which features a stackable design supporting up to 120?kWh of storage. "With three independent ...

