Elkem ASA - Notice of extraordinary general meeting

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published earlier today by Elkem ASA ("Elkem" or the "Company") regarding the entry into of an agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") to sell the majority of its Silicones division to Bluestar to be settled with all Elkem shares held by Bluestar through Bluestar Elkem International Co. Ltd. S.A. (collectively with its relevant affiliate(s), "Bluestar") (the "Contemplated Transaction").

An extraordinary general meeting of Elkem will be held on 9 March 2026 at 09:00 (CET) to, inter alia, vote on the approval of the Share Purchase Agreement and resolve the redemption of Bluestar's shares. The meeting will be held digitally on the Lumi AGM-platform (including live webcast from the meeting), and with utilisation of electronic voting for all attending shareholders. The full notice is attached, and all relevant documents can be found on www.elkem.com/investor/debt-and-share-information/annual-general-meeting/.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad

VP Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +47 976 72 806

Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com

