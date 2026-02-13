Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Aikenka Matcha is changing how matcha reaches consumers by prioritizing authenticity, sustainability, and direct relationships with Japanese farms. Founder Jamie Shelnitz launched the company to fill a gap in the market for high-quality ceremonial-grade matcha and to provide consumers with a transparent, culturally grounded product.





The global matcha market has expanded rapidly, creating challenges for consumers seeking genuinely authentic products. Many commercially available matcha varieties focus on volume and aesthetics rather than quality or cultural integrity. Aikenka Matcha addresses this gap by partnering with farms that uphold traditional cultivation practices while embracing sustainable methods. These farms are certified organic under the Japanese Agricultural Standards (JAS) and maintain ECOCERT Canada certification, requiring annual audits to uphold equivalency between Canadian and Japanese organic standards.

Some of the farms Aikenka works with employ rare techniques such as tunnel shading, hand-picking, single-estate cultivation, and solar-powered operations. These methods preserve the quality, flavor, and nutrients of the tea leaves, producing matcha with vivid color, tender texture, and minimal bitterness. Each tin reflects the choices made at the source, combining cultural heritage with careful innovation.

Aikenka's product offerings support both ritual and education. Its Pine Kits, the company's bestselling product, include everything needed for a traditional matcha ceremony and provide detailed information about the tea's origin, processing, and flavor. The company has collaborated with local Vancouver and British Columbia artists to create one-of-a-kind, handmade ceramic accessories, further enhancing the tactile and cultural experience of matcha.

Aikenka has grown steadily and is projecting $180,000 in annual revenue. The company serves customers in the United States and Canada, and new regulations such as the U.S. De Minimis rule now require U.S. consumers to pay duties, though Shelnitz hopes to maintain the brand's loyal U.S. community.

"Scaling Aikenka is about holding onto our values, choosing conscious, inspiring farms that remain organic, and gradually expanding into the lifestyle space," said Shelnitz. "We focus on building meaningful customer relationships rather than chasing mass-market appeal."

Aikenka Matcha's approach demonstrates that direct sourcing, cultural education, and patience can create a sustainable and profitable business. By emphasizing authenticity and long-term growth, the brand provides a model for companies seeking to compete through quality and transparency rather than marketing spending.

Customers can explore these offerings and discover how each ritual brings the story of the tea to life through visiting the brand's website aikenkamatcha.com

About Aikenka Matcha

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, Aikenka Matcha specializes in premium Japanese ceremonial-grade matcha sourced from certified organic farms. The company focuses on sustainable practices, direct relationships with growers, and educating consumers about matcha's heritage, preparation, and flavor. Aikenka offers matcha products, ritual kits, and artisan accessories designed to bring the cultural and mindful practice of tea into modern homes.

