Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") announces that Patience Pachawo has resigned from her roles as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

The Company is pleased to welcome Gurleen Kaur, who has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.

Gurleen Kaur is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Gurleen is the Senior Manager of Financial Reporting and Advisory Services at Treewalk Ventures Inc., a growing professional services advisory firm in Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to her time at Treewalk Ventures Inc., Gurleen worked at Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, progressing from Accountant to Senior Manager in Audit and Assurance.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing a portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. Its flagship Baker Lake Uranium Project (51% interest) comprises 83 contiguous claims covering 619 km² in Nunavut's Kivalliq Region. Exploration has outlined a 75-km unconformity with multiple uranium targets supported by modern airborne geophysics and drilling.

Source: Bayridge Resources Corp.