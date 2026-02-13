Today, February 13, 2026, BergdahlGruppen AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders of Precomp Solutions AB (publ) (the "Company").

According to item 6.3.1 (e) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Precomp Solutions AB (publ) Short name: PCOM B ISIN code: SE0006091724

