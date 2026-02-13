Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQB: SKRKF) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., under the trading symbol SKRKF.

Along with trading under the trading symbol "SKRKF" on the OTCQB, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SCMI" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "IO20".

M. Colin Joudrie, President & CEO commented: "In addition to having a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Exchange, we are excited to initiate trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB in the United States which improves our visibility to U.S. investors, increases liquidity, will broaden our shareholder base, and importantly will expand the Company's reach within the U.S. investment market. Trading on the OTCQB will assist us in highlighting our plans to create long-term value for shareholders through the restart of the copper-gold-silver Minto Mine located in the Yukon Territory, Canada which is unique opportunity for investors to participate in the development of near-term copper, gold, and silver production."

The OTCQB provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Companies with its common shares trading on OTCQB must meet rigorous reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. Real-time quotes and market information on Selkirk Copper can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SKRKF/overview.

The Company has also received Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") eligibility, making the Company's stock more accessible to US investors. The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The common shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "SKRKF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where Selkirk owns both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.

M. Colin Joudrie

President and Chief Executive Officer

