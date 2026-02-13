Swedavia AB: Swedavia's year-end report for 2025: Continued improvement in profit for the full year

Continued growth in demand for air travel, together with new routes, contributed to positive profit before tax, increased net revenue, and increased operating profit for Swedavia.

"The increase in travel and the new commercial initiatives at Arlanda have led to increased revenue. For the first time since the pandemic, Swedavia is able to report a positive profit before tax for the full year 2025 of SEK 20 M. This represents an improvement of SEK 273 M and is an important milestone for the company," says Susanne Norman, Acting President and CEO of Swedavia.

Net revenue amounted to SEK 6,801 M, an increase of SEK 408 M compared with the previous year. Operating profit increased by SEK 298 M to a total of SEK 324 M.

During 2025, over 33 million passengers flew to and from Swedavia's airports. This is an increase of 2.4 per cent compared with 2024. The increase was driven by a continued rise in international travel of 3.1 per cent, while domestic travel remained at the same level as the previous year. In October, the number of international passengers at Arlanda was higher than in the same month of 2019, before the pandemic.

During the year, the range of routes and destinations was strengthened with a total of 8 new airlines and 37 new scheduled routes. There were 23 new routes opened at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and 9 routes at Göteborg Landvetter Airport. During the year, 23 new destinations were opened, including 15 at Arlanda and 6 at Landvetter. Swedavia also welcomed eight new airlines, four of which established themselves at Arlanda and one at Landvetter. Five new charter destinations were also opened during the year.

In 2025, Arlanda was Europe's most punctual airport according to Eurocontrol and was named, together with Copenhagen, as the continent's best airport in 2025 by comparison site Hoppa. The criteria for this award included punctuality, queues, service and cost to the traveller.

During the year, three more airports, Åre Östersund Airport, Visby Airport and Kiruna Airport, were certified at Airport Carbon Accreditation level five, the highest international certification according to the standard for climate transition work at the world's airports. This means that seven of Swedavia's ten airports are certified at the highest international level. The plan is for the remaining three airports to achieve level five during 2026.

Swedavia has been fossil-free in its own airport operations since 2020 and since then has systematically specified requirements and shared experiences to drive other operators in ground operations in a fossil-free direction. Swedavia also made great strides in 2025 in its proactive efforts to support partners at airports in their transition to fossil-free operations.

In 2025, Swedavia continued its incentive programme to stimulate increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Since its inception in 2020, Swedavia has invested SEK 140 M through the programme in discounts and compensation to airlines that refuel with sustainable aviation fuel at Swedavia's airports.

In December, a decision was made to begin the detailed planning of the future Pier G at Arlanda, as well as a new baggage facility and expanded check-in capacity at Terminal 5 of the airport. The future pier will ensure sufficient capacity at Sweden's largest airport for a long time to come. The planning decision aims to establish the conditions for a future investment decision and a planned construction start in approximately two and a half years.

