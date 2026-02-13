Naos-1 is described as South Africa's biggest private utility-scale solar and battery storage project, designed to wheel power to industrial customers.From ESS News South African independent power producer SOLA Group has reached financial close on its Naos-1 Hybrid Solar and Battery Project, touted as the country's first utility-scale solar PV and battery energy storage project purpose-built for wheeling power to private end-users across the grid. The project features a 300?MW (435?MWp) solar PV facility colocated with 660?MWh of battery storage and is supported by 25-year power purchase agreements ...

