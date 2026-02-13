Titan Mining Corporation: Titan Mining Welcomes U.S. AD/CVD Determination Imposing At Least 160% Duties on Chinese Graphite Imports

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (NYSE-A:TII, TSX:TI), ("Titan" or the "Company") an existing zinc concentrate producer in upstate New York and the only U.S. company currently producing end to end natural flake graphite, today commented on the U.S. Department of Commerce's ("Commerce") finalization of aggregate antidumping and countervailing duties ("AD/CVD") of at least 160% on certain Chinese graphite imports.

The determination reflects Commerce's conclusion that Chinese graphite has been unfairly dumped and subsidized in the U.S. market.

Highlights:

Department of Commerce determined aggregate AD/CVD rates of at least ~160% on certain Chinese graphite imports. This significantly enhances Titan's position as the only U.S end to end natural flake graphite producer, scaling capacity

Minimum five-year duration if affirmed by the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") in March 2026

These duties are separate and in addition to other existing US import tariffs

Supports development of a secure, domestic graphite supply

Rita Adiani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Mining, commented:

- The imposition of aggregate AD/CVD duties of at least 160% represents a structural shift in the U.S. graphite market. The magnitude of these duties materially alters the economics of Chinese graphite imports and reinforces the need for a secure, domestic natural graphite supply."

The United States currently imports 100% of its natural graphite requirements across all forms, while China accounts for the majority of global production and downstream processing capacity. This concentration of supply presents a strategic vulnerability across defense, advanced manufacturing, energy storage and industrial applications.

Titan's Kilbourne graphite demonstration facility in St. Lawrence County, New York, is producing natural flake graphite concentrate and advancing customer qualification. The Company is progressing scale up of its facility for a planned 40,000 metric tonne per annum integrated mining and processing operation designed to supply close to 50% of U.S. demand.

