GRAVITY Co., Ltd.: Gravity Reports Preliminary Unaudited 4Q 2025 Results and Business Updates

Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Tentative consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 is KRW 113 billion, and tentative consolidated operating profit is KRW 12 billion.

The preliminary fourth quarter of 2025 result is mainly attributed by decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025. Tentative consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 represented an 18.6% decrease in QoQ and a 12.9% decrease in YoY.

Unaudited preliminary consolidated revenue for 2025 is KRW 560 billion, and the operating profit is KRW 77 billion.

The preliminary 2025 figures are unaudited and subject to revision. Final result for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 will be provided by our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 618,633 million as of December 31, 2025.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok Online 3, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Online 3 is planned to be launched in China in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is underway for its launch in Global within 2027.

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen, a Hybrid Casual Mobile game

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen was officially launched in Global on December 11, 2025.

Ragnarok: Rebirth, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Rebirth was officially launched in China on December 25, 2025.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation was officially launched in Europe (France, Italy, Germany), Middle East, Egypt and Algeria on January 14, 2026.

Ragnarok: Twilight, an MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Twilight (Vietnamese Title: Ragnarok: Twilight - Ch?ng V?ng) was officially launched in Vietnam on February 10, 2026, and is underway for its launch in America, Europe, Middle East and Korea within 2026. Huawei AppGallery (H5) version is planned to be launched in Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) in March 2026.

Ragnarok: The New World, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: The New World was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on January 15, 2026. The game ranked first in both free downloads and top-grossing on Apple App Store, and also ranked first in free downloads and within the top five in top-grossing on Google Play across all three regions. Ragnarok: The New World is scheduled to be launched in Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) and Global (except China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Korea and CIS) in the second half of 2026.

Ragnarok Origin Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Origin Classic, a renewal game of Ragnarok Origin, is scheduled to be launched in Southeast Asia (except Vietnam), Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Korea in the first half of 2026.

Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok M: Classic is underway for its launch in Korea in the second half of 2026.

Ragnarok Abyss, an MMOARPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Abyss is planned to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2026.

Ragnarok Endless Trails, a Casual, Roguelike, Survivor and Battle Royale Mobile game

Ragnarok Endless Trails will be launched in Southeast Asia on February 26, 2026.

Ragnarok: Midgard Senki, a 2D MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Midgard Senki is currently under development and the launch date and target market will be announced.

Ragnarok Zero: Global, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Zero: Global is scheduled to be launched in Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania in the second half of 2026.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game

Ragnarok Online Landverse, an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game

Ragnarok Online Landverse was officially launched in America on December 19, 2025.

Other IP-based Games

the Game of LIFE for Nintendo Switch, a Board and Party Console game

the Game of LIFE for Nintendo Switch was officially launched in Asia (except Japan) on December 18, 2025.

Little Gods of the Abyss, a Puzzle Platformer Console and PC game

Little Gods of the Abyss was officially launched in Global on January 22, 2026.

ACADEMY OF HEROES: THREE KINGDOMS, a Turn-based Collective RPG Mobile game

ACADEMY OF HEROES: THREE KINGDOMS was officially launched in Southeast Asia on January 20, 2026.

Requiem M, an MMORPG Mobile game

Requiem M will be launched in Korea in the first half of 2026.

Wizmans World Re: Try, a JRPG Remaster Console and PC game

Wizmans World Re: Try will be launched in Global (except Japan) on February 19, 2026.

Jaleco Arcade Collection, a Retro Console and PC game

Jaleco Arcade Collection is planned to be launched in Global in the second half of 2026.

LIGHT ODYSSEY, a Boss Rush Action and Souls-like Console and PC game

LIGHT ODYSSEY will be launched in Global in the second half of 2026.

Final Knight, an Action RPG Console and PC game

Final Knight is scheduled to be launched in Global in the second half of 2026.

Hashire HEBEREKE: EX, a Racing and Remake Console and PC game

Hashire HEBEREKE: EX is underway for its launch in Global in the second half of 2026.

GALVATEIN: Adventure's Guild, a Simulation Console and PC game

GALVATEIN: Adventure's Guild will be launched in Global in the second half of 2026.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company's recent business updates, results of the fourth quarter in 2025 and Gravity's business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company's website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

