Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.: Medicenna Announces Changes to Board Composition

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or the "Company") (TSX: MDNA, OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines, announces that Mr. Richard Sutin and Mr. Angelos Georgakis have been appointed, effective as of February 12, 2026, to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Richard Sutin and Mr. Angelos Georgakis to the Medicenna board of directors" commented Dr Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna. "Mr. Sutin's extensive knowledge in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, and Mr. Georgakis' experience in advising biotech leadership through critical inflection points make them outstanding additions to our Board. Their expertise and strategic acumen will be instrumental in advancing our Company's growth and stewardship in the future. We look forward to benefiting from their insights and experiences to create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Mr. Sutin and Mr. Georgakis's appointments to the Board follow the retirement, effective as of February 12, 2026, of Ms. Karen Dawes, who has served on the Board since 2019, most recently as Chair of the Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee.

The Board wishes to thank Ms. Dawes for her contributions to the Company during her tenure as a director of Medicenna. She has played an important role in guiding the Company to its current position within the industry.

"On behalf of myself and our Board, I want to thank Karen for all of her work, commitment and support these past years. We are deeply grateful for her leadership, vision and investment in the Company and we look forward to continuing to draw on her expertise as a consultant" concluded Dr Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna.

About the new directors:

Angelos Georgakis is a strategic advisor to biotech leaders and a long-term supporter of Medicenna. He acts as a close and trusted ally, helping executives become great leaders and navigate their journey of bringing breakthrough medicines to patients. He has guided his clients in raising financing from top-tier venture capital firms, navigating through IPOs and follow-on equity offerings, and securing acquisitions. His strategic guidance has not only accelerated innovation in life sciences but also delivered transformative outcomes for stakeholders, fostering breakthroughs in therapeutics. He is the author of The Biotech Leader's Handbook: Becoming a Great Leader and Building a Winning Team. He mentors entrepreneurs at Harvard's i-Lab and Nucleate, contributes thought leadership on biotech leadership to outlets like The Timmerman Report and Gen Biotechnology, and delivers keynote speeches at biotech industry events. In his earlier career, Angelos worked at leading investment banks in London, including Barclays Capital and Merrill Lynch.

Richard (Rick) Sutin provides corporate legal and ancillary business advisory services to early-stage businesses. From 1983 to December 2018, he was a senior partner at Norton Rose Fulbright where he handled capital market transactions and mergers and acquisitions for private and publicly traded corporations, provided ongoing corporate and securities law advice to issuers and financial intermediaries, advised boards of directors and special board committees, and mediated shareholder disputes. Rick has a LL.B., Osgoode Hall Law School (1975) and is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada. He is recognized in Lexpert®/American Lawyer Guide to the Leading 500 Lawyers in Canada 2012-2013 as one of the most frequently recommended in the area of Corporate Mid-Market. Rick currently sits on the board of directors of JC Clark, an investment manager firm.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna's first-in-class targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bispecific, MDNA113, is in development for solid tumors and was designed using the Company's proprietary BiSKITs (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and T-MASK (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) platforms. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.



