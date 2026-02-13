Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882 | Ticker-Symbol: SSU
Samsung Electronics: Victory Selfie: An Iconic Podium - and Cultural - Moment Enters Its Next Chapter at Milano Cortina 2026

From delivering dynamic perspectives at the Opening Ceremony to supporting Games-time operations, Samsung helps open up the Olympic and Paralympic Games - bringing athletes, fans and communities closer to the Games

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In sport and in life, some moments are too meaningful to experience alone. They are instinctively shared - captured not for perfection, but for memory, connection, and self-expression.

(Above) MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Gold medalists of Team United States, Silver medalists of Team Japan and Bronze medalists of Team Italy pose for a photo on the podium by taking a victory selfie during the Medal Ceremony for the Team Event on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 08, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (PRNewsfoto/Samsung Electronics)

On the Olympic podium, that instinct comes into focus. After years of preparation and competition, athletes stand side by side in a moment that is emotional, unfiltered, and deeply human; one they want to remember as themselves and share with the people who supported them along the way.

That insight led Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, to introduce Victory Selfie as part of official medal ceremony programming, bringing the most natural and authentic way athletes capture their lives onto the podium. Shaped by athletes themselves, it has become an iconic part of the medal-winning experience.

Now, at Milano Cortina 2026, Victory Selfie enters its next chapter, powered by the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition.

Not only is it making its Olympic Winter Games debut, it also is expanding beyond individual and pair podium moments to capture shared victory - allowing full teams to celebrate side by side, just as they trained, competed, and earned their medals together.

Since its inception at Paris 2024, Victory Selfie has helped this once-in-a-lifetime Olympic moment feel closer and more personal. Nearly 300 Victory Selfies were taken with the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition in Paris, capturing the vibrant, diverse personalities of the athletes on the podium.

From spectators seeing the moment captured live, to athletes sharing their Victory Selfie image with family, fans and followers around the world, Samsung is helping reinforce the podium as a cultural stage - where sport, self-expression, and shared victory come together, and where an iconic moment continues to grow beyond the Olympic Winter Games.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About Samsung's Involvement in the Olympic Games
Samsung has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998. For over 25 years, athletes and fans have trusted Samsung's transformative mobile technology to share the Olympic spirit globally and help to shape the digital future of the Olympic Games for Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond. The company's commitment to the Olympic Movement soon faces its fourth decade of partnership and extends through Los Angeles 2028. Samsung's purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G will help to change the way the world experiences the Olympic Games.

About Samsung's Involvement in the Paralympic Games
Samsung is a Worldwide Partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in the wireless communications and computing equipment category. Starting from Paralympic Winter Games Torino 2006, the company has proudly supported the Paralympic Movement and enabled athletes and fans around the world to share the excitement and inspiration of the Games through Samsung's transformative mobile technology. Samsung's commitment to the Paralympic Games will extend through to Los Angeles 2028 and be celebrated through innovative mobile and computing experiences powered by purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including equipment that features artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G.

(Above) ANTHOLZ-ANTERSELVA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Bronze medalist Justus Strelow, Philipp Nawrath, Vanessa Voigt and Franziska Preuss of Team Germany take a victory selfie with Gold medalists Eric Perrot, Quentin Fillon Maillet, Lou Jeanmonnot and Julia Simon of Team France during the medal ceremony for the Mixed Relay 4 x 6km (M+W) on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Anterselva Biathlon Arena on February 08, 2026 in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy. (Photo by Alexander Hassens (PRNewsfoto/Samsung Electronics)

(Above) VAL DI FIEMME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Gold medalist Frida Karlsson of Team Sweden (C), Silver medalist Ebba Andersson of Team Sweden (L) and Bronze medalist Heidi Weng of Team Norway celebrate by taking a victory selfie during the medal ceremony for the Women's 10km + 10km Skiathlon on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium on February 07, 2026 in Val di Fiemme, Italy. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (PRNewsfoto/Samsung Electronics)

LIVIGNO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Gold medalist Birk Ruud of Team Norway (C), Silver medalist Alex Hall of Team United States (L) and Bronze medalist Luca Harrington of Team New Zealand (partially blocked) celebrate by taking a victory selfie during the medal ceremony for the Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final on day four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Air Park on February 10, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (PRNewsfoto/Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnership Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903753/Team_Figure_Skating_Victory_Selfie.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903751/Mixed_Biathlon.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903750/Women_s_10km_Skiathlon_Victory_Selfie.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903752/Men_s_Freestyle_Skiing_Photo_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903749/Sasmung_OLY_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/victory-selfie-an-iconic-podium--and-cultural--moment-enters-its-next-chapter-at-milano-cortina-2026-302687623.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
