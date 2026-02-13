Anzeige
13.02.2026 13:26 Uhr
LINSOUL INC: Kiwi Ears x B_Media Collaboration in Sound: Terras Black Edition

Kiwi Ears proudly presents the Kiwi Ears x B_Media: Terras, a premium performance cable designed for audiophiles who demand both versatility and refined sound. Built on a successful foundation, this collaboration brings a bold new look to a proven upgrade.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Developed in collaboration with Axel Bostrom of B_Media, the Terras Black Edition retains the acclaimed performance of the original Terras while introducing a sleek, all-black aesthetic. Constructed from ultra-high-purity 4N single-crystal copper, it delivers exceptional clarity with balanced low frequencies and richly detailed trebles. Featuring a modular connector system with interchangeable 3.5mm, 4.4mm, and USB-C terminations, the cable ensures seamless compatibility across a wide range of audio devices, offering both sonic refinement and everyday flexibility.

Enhanced Audio Clarity and Balanced Sound
The ultra-high-purity 4N single-crystal copper construction enhances audio clarity by optimizing conductivity and signal transmission. The sound signature presents a balanced tonality, featuring deeper lows, rich mids, and sparkling trebles. The single-crystal copper design supports a natural and highly detailed presentation across the entire frequency range, meeting the expectations of even the most discerning audiophiles.

Flexible and Durable Design
The Kiwi Ears x B_Media Terras is engineered for daily use and constructed with robust 400D bulletproof fiber sheathing. This premium shielding material combines exceptional durability with outstanding flexibility, ensuring long-term resistance to wear. Designed to minimize microphonics, the Terras delivers premium sound performance while maintaining comfort during extended listening sessions, even in demanding environments.

Litz-Type Braided Construction for Noise-Free Audio
The Terras features a Litz-type braided construction with 32AWG wires, designed to reduce signal interference and minimize transmission loss. This structure reduces signal interferences and signal loss while maintaining excellent flexibility for a comfortable wearing experience. The result is a smooth, distortion-free presentation that allows IEMs to perform at their full potential.

Versatile Compatibility
The Terras is designed to provide seamless compatibility across a wide range of audio devices. Equipped with a modular plug system, it supports interchangeable 3.5mm unbalanced, 4.4mm balanced, and USB-C connectors. Swapping between terminations is simple and intuitive, ensuring effortless transitions between DAC/AMPs, DAPs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This versatile system delivers maximum flexibility without compromising performance.

About Kiwi Ears
Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

The Kiwi Ears x B_Media: Terras is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

For more information about the Kiwi Ears x B_Media: Terras, please visit:
Kiwi Ears Website
Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou
Marketing Specialist
marketing@kiwiears.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kiwi-ears-x-b_media-collaboration-in-sound-terras-black-edition-1137537

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
