Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 13 February 2026 at 2:30 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mäkinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Mäkinen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 142894/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-12

Venue: XNOR

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 8.976 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.976 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-12

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 132 Unit price: 8.976 EUR

(2): Volume: 6,008 Unit price: 8.976 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 6,140 Volume weighted average price: 8.976 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 11,140 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

