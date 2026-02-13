Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mäkinen)

Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 13 February 2026 at 2:30 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mäkinen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Mäkinen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 142894/4/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-12
Venue: XNOR
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 8.976 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.976 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-12
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 132 Unit price: 8.976 EUR
(2): Volume: 6,008 Unit price: 8.976 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 6,140 Volume weighted average price: 8.976 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 11,140 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com


