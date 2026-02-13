High-resistivity silicon wafers offer superior efficiency potential but are highly sensitive to edge recombination and mechanical damage, limiting their commercial use compared to more robust standard wafers. Researchers from Longi and Sun Yat-sen University demonstrated that integrating in-situ edge passivation unlocks this potential, significantly boosting back-contact solar cell fill factor and efficiency.The PV industry has so far substantially failed to use high-resistivity, lightly doped wafers in commercial solar cell production, although they have fewer recombination sites, improving electrical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...