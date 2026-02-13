Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the 'REIT' or 'Northwest'), a leading owner and operator of healthcare real estate infrastructure in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia, announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of February 2026, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on March 13, 2026, to unitholders of record as at February 27, 2026.

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at November 11, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 167 income-producing properties and 15.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

