Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Custom software and mobile app development agency Empat Tech has recently appointed Igor Repeta as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Repeta succeeds Empat Tech Founder Nazar Gulyk as CEO. Gulyk will stay on as Founder and Partner.

As CEO, Repeta will focus on scaling Empat's delivery model, strengthening enterprise partnerships, and maintaining consistency across its distributed teams while preserving the company's culture and execution standards.

"Empat has grown by solving real problems for clients who expect clarity, reliability, and long-term thinking," said Repeta.

"My priority is to build on that foundation by sharpening execution, supporting our teams, and ensuring that growth never comes at the expense of quality or trust."

Repeta joined Empat Tech in February 2022 as Project Manager, before working his way up to Chief Operating Officer in 2023.

"Igor's been with Empat Tech for the past four years. We've worked extensively together. He's one of the highest standards operational leaders I know," said Gulyk.

"And he's proven that he has what it takes to turn complexity into predictable execution, all while making his teams better in the process. I am confident that Empat Tech will reach greater heights with Igor at the helm."

Since Empat was founded in 2013, the company has delivered over 300 digital products across 17 countries. Its expertise spans areas like system architecture, UI/UX, and go-to-market strategies that support global brands.

About Empat:

Empat is a leading custom software and mobile app development agency that transforms bold ideas into impactful digital products. With successful projects across 17 countries, Empat blends deep research, empathy-driven design, and technical excellence to deliver custom mobile and web applications, empowering startups and enterprises to build solutions that truly resonate.

