Alipay announced that its AI Pay, a payment solution that enables secure and seamless payment through AI agents, exceeded 120 million transactions in the past week, as agentic commerce accelerates in China, making it the world's first AI agentic payment service to reach this milestone.

Launched in 2025, Alipay AI Pay has expanded into various use cases, including AI agents in apps and mini programs for brick-and-mortar retailers like Luckin Coffee, as well as AI smart glasses like Rokid and the Qwen app.

In December 2025, Alipay collaborated with Rokid to enable developers to integrateAI payment into the AI agents they build on Rokid's Lingzhu platform. Based on the MCP model, developers can access the AI payment capabilities and deploy them on smart devices through natural language rather than complex coding, creating a convenient in-agent payment experience for consumers.

In January 2026, Alipay launched the Agentic Commerce Trust Protocol with partners, including Alibaba's consumer-facing AI application Qwen App and Taobao Instant Commerce. Qwen App became the first platform to adopt the Protocol, connecting with Taobao Instant Commerce and Alipay AI Pay. Users can simply chat with Qwen App's AI to place food and beverage orders directly within the App.

As digital services evolve in this AI era, Chinese consumers are developing new expectations for convenient and intelligent payment methods.

Over the years, Alipay has been pushing boundaries of payment innovation.

In addition to AI payment service, Alipay launched Alipay Tap! in 2024, an innovative contactless payment and customer engagement solution. Users simply unlock their phone and tap it against a merchant's payment terminal or the Alipay Tap! tag no app launch, no scanning, and no navigating multiple screens required.

In January 2026, daily payment transactions through the Alipay Tap! solution exceeded 100 million. This milestone reflects the rapid rise of tap-based payments and access to everyday services in China.

This simplified experience has been embraced by younger users, older adults, and people with visual impairments. The service is also available to international visitors, who can link international debit or credit cards to Alipay and pay seamlessly like a local while traveling in China.

Alipay is also expanding Tap! to wearables through partnerships with companies such as Xiaomi, Rokid, and RayNeo. On AI smart glasses, users can look at a blue Alipay Tap! ring and activate payment with a voice command such as "help me pay" and confirm and complete transactions hands-free.

Since its launch, more than 200 million consumers have used Alipay Tap! for services, including payments, restaurant ordering, unlocking shared-bikes, parcel collection, and instant tax refunds.

About Alipay

As the world becomes increasingly digital, Alipay has evolved from a trusted e-wallet into an all-in-one digital platform for daily services, connecting more than one billion consumers to over 80 million merchants across China. Alipay offers users a secure, seamless mobile payment experience and integrates over 10,000 services across sectors like travel, healthcare, tourism, and entertainment. With digital tools like Alipay Tap!, mini-programs, lifestyle accounts, Alipay enables merchants, institutions, and independent software vendors (ISVs) to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. In addition, Alipay is developing a new AI-driven open platform by integrating AI agents to deliver smarter, more personalized services to its users as well as facilitating the digital transformation of the service sector.

