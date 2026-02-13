Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9
PR Newswire
13.02.2026 14:00 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Fiat and Bybit Pay Spread the Love This Valentine's Season with 14,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, invites the Bybit community to join in Valentine's Day festivities with heartwarming rewards. Celebrating "A Better Way to Love," Bybit Fiat and Bybit Pay join forces to welcome new users and reward current users with a chance to win from a generous 14,000 USDT prize pool.

From now until February 28, 2026, the limited-time campaign encourages users to express their love and appreciation for their loved ones in meaningful ways, all while earning Lucky Draw tickets towards exciting rewards through fiat deposits and everyday spending.

How It Works

  • New users can jump-start their Bybit journey with simple tasks: activating Bybit Pay, depositing as little as $100, and spending $25 to earn lucky draw tickets.
  • Meanwhile, all users can boost their chances by depositing $5,000 or spending $100 with Bybit Pay to receive additional entries.
  • An extra boost for those who play smart - participants can maximize their chances by mixing deposits and spending tasks.

All eligible deposits via Bybit P2P, Fiat, or One-Click Buy will count towards participation. Registration is required and eligibility requirements apply.

Combining Bybit Fiat's support for a wide array of currencies, and Bybit Pay's seamless and borderless gateway for crypto payment, participants stand to benefit from a fun gift-hunting experience throughout the month.

Whether participants are treating someone special or simply practicing self-love, the Bybit Fiat x Pay exclusive campaign gives them a reason to shop smart, save more, and make this season of love more memorable.

Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules, users may visit: Bybit Fiat x Pay: Treat Yourself or Loved Ones

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | YouTube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903763/Bybit_Fiat_Bybit_Pay_Spread_Love_This_Valentine_s_Season_14.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-fiat-and-bybit-pay-spread-the-love-this-valentines-season-with-14-000-usdt-prize-pool-302687643.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
