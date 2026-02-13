Moolec Science Achieves One of the Highest Commercial-Scale GLA Concentrations From U.S. GLASO1 Crushing

WARWICK, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Moolec Science Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC)("the Company" "Moolec"), an innovation-driven company engineering plants and microbes to unlock scalable protein solutions for the global food industry, today announced positive results from the crushing process of its U.S. GLASO1 safflower platform, confirming gamma-linolenic acid ("GLA") concentrations of approximately 45%.

The results follow the successful completion of Moolec's 2025 U.S. GLASO1 safflower campaign and represent a major operational milestone, validating the Company's ability to deliver commercial-scale agricultural and industrial performance through its plant-engineered molecular farming platform.

Crushing Results Confirm Commercial-Scale Performance

Following harvest, safflower produced under the GLASO1 program was processed through standard U.S. crushing operations. Analysis confirmed:

~45% GLA concentration

Compatibility with existing U.S. agricultural and industrial infrastructure

These results confirm that the GLASO1 platform performs reliably through the crushing stage at commercial scale, a critical validation step for scalable ingredient production.

2025 GLASO1 U.S. Campaign Highlights

1,100 acres of engineered safflower cultivated across the United States

Average yield of approximately 2,200 lbs/acre, up from ~1,400 lbs/acre in 2024

57% year-over-year yield increase

Harvest performance materially exceeded internal forecasts

The 2025 campaign marked Moolec's first successful large-scale expansion of the GLASO1 platform, transitioning from prior development and smaller-scale deployments to full commercial agricultural execution.

Strategic Positioning in the U.S. Nutrition & Supplements Market

The high GLA concentration achieved through the GLASO1 platform significantly strengthens Moolec's positioning in the U.S. nutrition and dietary supplements market, where demand favors:

High-concentration functional lipids

Plant-engineered, traceable ingredients

Scalable production systems aligned with existing infrastructure

Early engagement with U.S.-based market participants supports the Company's strategy of disciplined, execution-led growth anchored in validated performance rather than speculative scale-up.

"The U.S. GLASO1 platform has reached an inflection point," said Alejandro Antalich, CEO at Moolec Science. Achieving approximately 45% GLA concentration at commercial scale confirms that our technology is not only scientifically differentiated, but operationally executable within existing U.S. agricultural and processing infrastructure."

"We believe the approximately 45% GLA concentration achieved by GLASO1 places it among the highest-performing GLA-producing platforms reported at commercial scale. This achievement reflects disciplined execution and close collaboration with best-in-class U.S. operators across the agricultural and processing value chain. Together, we have successfully validated acreage expansion, harvest performance, and crushing operations at scale. Our focus now is to build on this foundation through disciplined growth and the conversion of this operational advantage into sustainable, recurring revenue," concluded Antalich.

Execution-Led Growth Strategy

Moolec continues to prioritize:

Scaling platforms with demonstrated, repeatable performance

Leveraging existing U.S. agricultural infrastructure

Maintaining strict cost and capital discipline

Communicating progress through execution-driven milestones

The Company views the 2025 U.S. GLASO1 campaign and subsequent crushing results as a foundational step toward repeatable commercial-scale production and long-term value creation.

