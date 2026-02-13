BELIZE CITY, Belize, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Hartin has been fully cleared of charges related to cocaine possession and common assault.

In a virtual hearing on February 10, 2026, Magistrate Perera dismissed both charges due to a complete lack of credible evidence. The prosecution failed to present any validation for the possession charge, and the case was riddled with inconsistencies that made the accusations unsustainable.

The common assault allegation stemmed from Sandra Grisham, a former employee at the Alaia Hotel. Grisham's in-court testimony directly contradicted her initial claims, stating she did not feel in danger during the incident.

These charges surfaced amid Jasmine Hartin's high-profile child custody disputes in Belize and appeared suspiciously timed to coincide with family court proceedings. They have now been exposed as baseless efforts to undermine her character and parental rights.

This resolution follows earlier unsubstantiated allegations. Prior to a family court ruling by Magistrate Cayetano, media widely circulated claims of a so-called "hit" involving Ms. Hartin. Belize Commissioner of Police Chester Williams later admitted on camera that there were no grounds for these accusations. Criminal procedure rules 2016, Section 2.1 (iii) of Belize subject to rule 2.8 "Every matter to be tried before a Magistrates Court shall be concluded within a period not exceeding 39 weeks (9 months) from the date of first hearing. The initial hearing for both matters commenced in June of 2021.

Michael Peyrefitte, Former Minister of National Defense and Former Attorney General of Belize, stated: "It is a serious thing to accuse someone without evidence... It is shameful to make such an accusation publicly, use it in other court cases, and only later admit there was no evidence."

These outcomes highlight a pattern of accusations that fail under judicial scrutiny.

Ms. Hartin, a devoted mother who has endured immense hardship-including the tragic 2021 accidental firearm discharge that resulted in the death of her friend, Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott-has maintained her innocence throughout. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter by negligence in that separate matter, paid the fine, and expressed deep remorse.

"This is a day of total vindication," said Louisa Chiaramonte, Jasmine Hartin's public relations representative. "Jasmine has faced false narratives, media sensationalism, and weaponized legal proceedings. Today, the truth prevailed. She is grateful to Magistrate Perera for upholding justice and to journalist Josh Dean and Campside Media for their thorough coverage in the White Devil series. Jasmine emerges stronger and more focused on her family and rebuilding her life."

Misty Horizons

The circumstances surrounding the transfer of Ms. Hartin's shares in Misty Horizons-the holding company of the Alaia Hotel she founded and developed-into the control of Lord Michael Ashcroft, now held by Waterloo Investment Holdings, remain under active investigation. As this inquiry progresses, further material facts are expected to emerge.

Jasmine looks forward to closing this chapter with dignity, prioritizing her children and positive community contributions.

About Jasmine Hartin

Jasmine Hartin is a Canadian businesswoman and mother who has faced intense international scrutiny following the 2021 incident in Belize. She has cooperated fully with authorities and remains committed to her family.

